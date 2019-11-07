Last year around this time, the Empress asked for songs about topics in the news, set to a winter holiday tune. This time, as we usually do in our song parody contests, we’ll let you loose on the entire songbook. This week: Write a satirical song about anything in the news right now, set to a familiar tune (or even one of your own, if you perform it on video).

If you make a video, we might feature it in the online Invite, but it’s the quality of the lyrics that matters most. If you do, send us a link that will be public by the time the results are published. If you’re sending just the lyrics, it’s helpful to include a link to a video or audio file so an online reader can follow along and hear the melody.

Submit up to 25 entries — really, we’ve had people send us 25 songs — at wapo.st/enter-invite-1357 (no capitals in the Web address). Deadline is Monday, Nov. 25 — we’re giving you an extra week; results published Dec. 8 in print, Dec. 5 online.

Winner gets the Lose Cannon, our Style Invitational trophy. Now, I usually don’t like to award costly prizes, lest losing Losers start filing grievances, but this week, second place receives money! First we have a 10-dollar note from the Federal Bank of Zimbabwe, marked “Harare 1997”; in the early 2000s, the country’s currency suffered such insane hyperinflation — eventually 231 million percent — that the bank was printing out 100-trillion-dollar bills. (The government abandoned the currency in 2009 and switched to foreign money, and just this year brought back a Zimbabwean dollar — which is now inflating at 290 percent per year.) But that’s not all! Also included is a 10-pack of $100 bills, or, more precisely, mini-pictures of same on facial tissues.

The Style Conversational The Empress's weekly online column, published late Thursday afternoon, discusses each new contest and set of results. Especially if you plan to enter, check it out at wapo.st/conv1357.

Box office flips: 'Opposite' movies from Week 1353

In Week 1353 the Empress asked the Loser Community to change a word in a movie title to its “opposite” — stipulating that the word would be interpreted with some generosity — and describe the new movie. At least 30 people offered up some sort of “Undocumented Immigrant Kane”; 23 had “All the President’s Women.”

4th place:

Drop-22: Experience an NFL game from the perspective of Redskins wide receivers. (Mike Gips, Bethesda, Md.)

3rd place:

Moby Niceguy: Seafaring yarn about an eco-conscious mariner and his quest to rescue endangered whales. (Jon Ketzner, Cumberland, Md.)

2nd place

and the Twinkle Tush ‘jewel’ to hang under a cat’s tail:

Don’t You Be My Neighbor: Lindsey Graham becomes the host of a children’s show on Fox. (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

The Lion Queen: Nala overthrows Scar and saves the kingdom, but is still criticized for seeming shrill and unlikable. (Jesse Rifkin, Arlington, Va.)

The plot thins: Honorable mentions

Melted: When fearless Princess Anna sets off on a journey to the Arctic to reunite with her sister, all she finds is a carrot in a puddle. (Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.)

Bald: The sunset of the Aged of Aquarius. (Bruce Carlson, Alexandria, Va.)

Woke Beauty: Disney’s newest princess doesn’t need a kiss — without consent while she’s unconscious, no less — from some rando prince for validation! She knows what time it is, and she’s a true warrior for equal rights and social justice. (Bill Dorner, Indianapolis; Mary Shawhan, Silver Spring, Md.)

White Hawk Down: The latest chapter in the John Bolton story. (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.; David Kleinbard, Mamaroneck, N.Y.)

20,000 Leagues Over the Sea: The Navy introduces a massive bowling program on its ships to help the sailors cope with long voyages. (Jeff Shirley, Richmond, Va.)

Avengers: Beginning-Game: Prequel chases these heroes back to days of deadly spitballing and ridiculous four-square skills. (Dan Helming, Trenton, N.J.)

Hygienic Harry: “Go ahead, punk, make my bed!” (Lee Graham, Rockville, Md.)

Sadiator: It’s hard to get happy when you’re fighting for your life XXIV hours a day, VII days a week. (Larry Gray, Union Bridge, Md.)

Death of Pi: A very short film about a boy on a raft with a tiger. (Stuart Anderson, Seattle)

Sober Noon: An Old West marshal faces the hardest morning of his life when he discovers that the saloon won’t open till 2:30. (Larry Gray)

High Midnight: The Hadleyville pizza joint just closed, and this burrito ain’t big enough for the both of them! (Doug Frank, Houston)

12 Happy Men: An all-male jury reaches a quick unanimous decision so that they can all get home in time for “Monday Night Football.” (Rick Haynes, Boynton Beach, Fla.)

The Dropout: “Ben, there’s a great future in plastics — but I’ll have the paper bags today, thanks.” (Marco Di Pietro, Germantown, Md., a First Offender)

Mission: Possible: Agent Ethan Hunt is tasked with getting more toner for the IMF office printer. (Jesse Rifkin)

Raging Cow: Trump uses a focus group to finalize nicknames for Warren, Harris and Klobuchar. (Dave Zarrow, Reston, Va.)

Big Little Woman: Amusing tale of the forgotten 121-year-old March sister who was kidnapped and raised by the Cheyenne. (Jon Ketzner)

Around the Block in 80 Days: An aging Phileas Fogg pulls out his walker for one last adventure. (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)

Small: An old man who wishes to be young again goes back to middle school, doesn’t do his homework and calls everyone by silly nicknames. (Deb Stewart, Damascus, Md.)

Warm Hand Luke: The other prisoners decide to play a prank on the new guy with a bowl of water while he’s sleeping. (Jeff Shirley)

Triumph of the Won’t: Parents attempt to manage a 2-year-old would-be dictator. (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

The Godmother: Cinderella skips the ball and arranges for her stepsisters to sleep with the fishes. (Bruce Johnston, Churchville, Md.)

One Flew Into the Cuckoo’s Nest: The president welcomes this month’s acting secretary of homeland security. (Howard Walderman, Columbia, Md.)

Partial Recall: The true story of (someone) who (did something). (John McCooey, Rehoboth Beach, Del.)

Performance Improvement Plan on the Bounty: Captain Bligh agrees to reduce keelhauling by 90 percent over six weeks. (Pamela Love, Columbia, Md.)

Curable Attraction: Trump voters finally abandon the president after he is caught boiling the Easter Bunny alive. (Mike Gips)

Night of the Dead Dead: Not much happens in this inaction thriller. (Dave Zarrow)

North by Southwest: A woman not only must take an interminable flight to Saskatchewan, but she doesn’t even get an assigned seat! (Bill Dorner)

Realpoo: A successful hairdresser’s dreams collapse when the secret ingredient in his “conditioner” is revealed. (Larry Gray)

Remark vs. Remark: A documentary on the rise of Twitter wars. (Tom Witte)

Rebel Without an Effect: Kerfuffle-making Jeff Flake takes on Donald the town bully: He makes an impassioned speech calling for playing nice, then promptly retires. (John Bunyan, Cincinnati)

Sit and Deliver: A documentary on the history of constipation remedies. (Tom Witte)

The Credibles: The adventures of a family of notaries public. (Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.)

Insomniac Hollow: It’s not easy to sleep when a headless horseman is riding around the neighborhood! (Pamela Love)

Dr. Yes: Agent 007 finds his source for OxyContin prescriptions. (Sam Mertens, Silver Spring, Md.)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Obvious Things: A young sorcerer realizes that the Elder Wand is actually his, obviating the need for the next five books. (Chuck Helwig, Centreville, Va.)