Back in February 2017, the Empress invited readers to write something using only words that appeared in the new president’s inaugural address, and as always with our “word bank” contests, the Invite got a passel of astonishing entries. This time, at the suggestion of Ubiquitous Loser Jesse Frankovich, we’ll use a piece of writing that’s a bit more palatable to some of us: Write a humorous passage — a “quote,” an observation, a joke, a dialogue, a poem, anything — using only words that appear in “A Visit From St. Nicholas” (a.k.a. “The Night Before Christmas”), the 1826 poem by Clement Clarke Moore, as in Jesse’s examples above. Since the versions printed online differ slightly, please use the one at wapo.st/TNBC (also at poets.org). That will give you 545 words to work with, including the repeated ones).

The details: You may use a word only as many times as it appears in the poem; for example, you may use “chimney” up to three times, but four times, but “would” only once. You must use the whole word as it appears (“honestly” but not “honest”), except that when words are joined by hyphens, you may use each half individually. Also, you may change capitalization and punctuation however you like. You may attribute your “quote” to someone else, and add a title.

And a holiday gift from Jesse: An alphabetical list of all 545 words, including repeats, appears in the Empress’s Style Conversational column at wapo.st/conv1358.



Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,

In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there;

The children were nestled all snug in their beds,

While visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads;

And mamma in her ’kerchief, and I in my cap,

Had just settled our brains for a long winter’s nap,

When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter,

I sprang from the bed to see what was the matter.

Away to the window I flew like a flash,

Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash.

The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow

Gave the lustre of mid-day to objects below,

When, what to my wondering eyes should appear,

But a miniature sleigh, and eight tiny reindeer,

With a little old driver, so lively and quick,

I knew in a moment it must be St. Nick …

Submit up to 25 entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1358 (no capitals in the Web address). Deadline is Monday, Nov. 25; results publish Dec. 15 in print, Dec. 12 online.

Winner gets the Lose Cannon, our Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives an Invite-Style Sugar-Plum Two-Pack: a little plastic Santa and plastic reindeer that each poop tiny jelly beans. Donated by Loser Dave Prevar.

In Week 1354 the Empress posted a randomly constructed word search grid (below) and asked the Loser Community to “discover” new terms by starting at any letter and snaking around the grid in any and all directions.

4th place:

G-14. CANARY LEG: What the fashion model ate as her Thanksgiving drumstick. (Raymond Gallucci, Frederick)

3rd place:

G-2: POLITE-SIZED: Large enough not to offend, small enough to stomach. “He helped himself to a polite-sized portion of the kale casserole: ‘Wow, it’s so . . . warm.’ ” (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

2nd place and the book 'Where Underpants Come From':

B-2: SAUDI OIL? OK, AID! A different quid pro quo. (Mike Creveling, La Plata)

And the winner of the

Lose Cannon:

I-17: DoveSwanGiantRat: You knew someone would try to one-up the turducken. (Sam Mertens, Silver Spring)

E-10 their hearts out:

Honorable mentions

B-3: ABEAROMA: That scent of old pennies. (Joanne Free, Clifton)

C-10: NEPOMAT: The person best qualified to represent a nation overseas, who just happens to be the president’s relative. (Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.)

C-14: DYI: Did Yourself In, or the result of the DIY with the house wiring. (Tango Fulham, Alexandria, a First Offender)

C-18: ADLANDS: Godforsaken area of the Internet where you end up through an accidental click. (Eric Nelkin, Silver Spring)

C-7: MAYONAID: Benefit concert starring Kenny G and Michael Bolton. (Frank Osen)

D-10 GUDWIG: Beethoven’s better-coifed brother. (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)

D-14: GRECIAN AERATOR: A bathtub fart. “Excited by his Eureka moment, Archimedes displaced some more water when he set off a giant Grecian aerator.” (Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase)

E-15: REWIVE: To have an “I do”-over. (Jon Ketzner, Cumberland, Md.)

G-4: [IN/OUT VERB]: Something clearer than “expletive” to use in redacted documents. (Mark Raffman, Reston)

H-15: INTERNAL OGLE: Medi-tation for narcissists. (Gary Crockett)

H-8 ALT-LEGIBLY: How the president tweets. (David Stonner, Washington)

I-3: MLKING: What the King estate does when demanding huge fees to air a clip of the “I Have a Dream” speech. (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

I-7: UNJOB: Fire. (J. Larry Schott, West Plains, Md.)

I-8 BUTTBREAK: Intermission after a long first act. (Lynne Larkin, Glenn Dale, Md.)

J-15: MONOPLY: Very thin toilet paper. If that’s what’s available, do not pass or go. (Eric Nelkin)

J-17: POORK: just beans. (Dudley Thompson, Cary, N.C.)

M-2: ZEALOG: An obsessive fan’s diary. “Dear Zealog: Trash day jackpot — recovered some of her nail clippings this morning!” (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn)

N-10: BLOOPHOLE: The space between fielders where the baseball drops. (Raymond Gallucci)

O-12: NOOZE: Less than riveting journalism. “Skip the Ambien, hon, and read this eight-part series on magnesium mining.” (Melissa Balmain, Rochester, N.Y.)

P-2: GROENR: A bad “Simpsons” joke. (Bill Spencer, Cockeysville, Md.)

J-13: LOSER LOUVRE: My box of Style Invitational crap prizes. (Gary Crockett)

G-19: DWEEBDOM: The realm of those who’d spend nearly two weeks poring over a grid of letters to find made-up words in an effort to have that fact published in a national newspaper. (Jesse Frankovich)

