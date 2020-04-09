This week’s contest was suggested by Loser All the Time Duncan Stevens: Tell a joke, in your choice of form, whose punchline is a pun on a song title or lyric, as in Duncan’s obviously brand-new example as well as one from a long-ago contest for groaner puns on any expression or passage.

AD

AD

Submit up to a total of 25 entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1379 (no capitals in the Web address). Deadline is Monday, April 20; results will appear May 10 in print, May 7 online.

Winner gets the Lose Cannon, our Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives The Screaming Goat, which is a tiny plastic goat, maybe two inches high, that is perched on a plastic tree stump. When you push down on the goat, it emits a goatlike scream. You’re guaranteed to have several seconds of fun listening to “the high-pitched bleats that caused the screaming goat sensation to go viral,” according to the box. On the other hand, by now, several seconds might be more fun than you’ve had lately. Donated by Longtime Loser Drew Bennett.

AD

AD

The Style Conversational: The Empress’s weekly online column, published late afternoon Thursday, April 9, reviews each new contest and set of results. This week, more results from that long-form pun contest in 2000 as well as the one in Week 1100 from 2014. Check it out at wapo.st/conv1379.

Torquing heads: Winning bank headlines

Week 1375 was our perennial Mess With Our Heads contest, in which readers added a bank head, or subtitle, to a real headline from The Post or elsewhere. Many used “remote learning” as How to Teach Gramps to Use the Clicker.

4th place:

Major Universities Stop Lab Research

‘Who’s a good dog?’ to remain a mystery (Jeff Shirley, Richmond, Va.)

AD

3rd place:

My Co-worker Burps Loudly and Engages in Self-Talk

Title set for tell-all book by Pence (John Hutchins, Silver Spring, Md.)

AD

2nd place

and the defibrillator T-shirt:

Amid outbreak, Meals on Wheels is changing the way food is delivered

Frustrated, dizzy customers long to return to Meals on Tables (Alex Steelsmith, Kailua, Hawaii)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

Queen's message of solidarity to the nation

'Fat-bottomed girls make the rockin' world go round' inspires Britons in time of need (Michelle Christophorou, Guildford, Surrey, England)

Banks for nothing: Honorable mentions

NFL changes draft to TV-only event

55-inch Samsung expected to be first pick (John McCooey, Rehoboth Beach, Del.)

AD

(Ad for kitchen cabinet remodeling) Don’t Replace — Reface!

Plastic surgery helping more couples avoid expensive divorces (Marli Melton, Carmel Valley, Calif.)

What’s still open in D.C.

Hole in presidential face continues to spout misinformation (Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf, Md.)

AD

Fauci throws cold water on Trump’s declaration that chloroquine is a ‘game changer’

‘I couldn’t push him down, so I just splashed his paper with my drink’ (Dave Zarrow, Reston, Va.)

1 in 8 Trump voters lives in a county with no ICU beds

ICE beds deemed more essential (Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore)

U-Haul offers 30-day storage free for college students

Parents must retrieve offspring from lockers by May 1 (Jesse Aronson, Arlington, Va.)

AD

‘We’ll improvise and make it work’

Copies of next week’s Post to have perforations, cardboard tube (Howard Ausden, Damascus, Md., a First Offender)

Living in the present

Woman given isolation cottage by husband (Dan Helming, Trenton, N.J.)

Broadway to dim lights for a month

‘Maybe virus won’t see us’ strategy questioned (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

Coronavirus slowdown seen from space

Extreme social distancing proves effective (Alex Steelsmith)

AD

Crocs to close all North American stores through end of month

CDC sics carnivorous reptiles on nonessential businesses (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

D.C. Council to consider emergency measures this week

Will vote Thursday on whether to put out raging fire in downtown building (Jesse Rifkin, Arlington, Va.)

AD

From castle to cubicle

On-his-own Prince Harry starts as admin assistant at real estate office (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.; Roy Ashley, Washington)

How many rolls do you really need?

White House physician boldly questions Trump about his diet (Steve Smith, Potomac, Md.)

Kitchen trends for 2020

Faucet that plays “Happy Birthday” twice tops the list (Bill Dorner, Indianapolis)

House, Senate leaders start to make changes to congressional routines

Lobbyists must now leave bags of cash in designated touch-free drop zones (Allen Haywood, Washington)

AD

Effort is underway to thin jail population

Inmates complain of forced Jazzercise (Sam Mertens, Silver Spring, Md.)

AD

Influential French chef elevated British cuisine

Proclaimed ‘Zees stuff is terrible,’ threw it at ceiling (Duncan Stevens)

‘It still doesn’t seem real’

Even Trump’s fiercest supporters have doubts about his hair (Bill Dorner)

Many who died had health problems

Captain Obvious releases annual report (Frank Mann, Washington)

Maryland casinos will cut visitors

CDC insists ‘no proven cure for coronavirus through bloodletting’ (Sue Lin Chong, Baltimore)

Openings that just went poof

Another good reason to practice social distancing at Taco Bell (Jon Ketzner, Cumberland, Md.)

Sharks, Blue Jackets set to play without any fans

Dan Snyder offers tips (Sam Mertens)

AD

The new Virginia looks a lot like the old Virginia

Disappointed woman sues plastic surgeon (Lee Graham, Rockville, Md.; Rob Cohen, Potomac, Md.)

AD

This is the biggest blunder in presidential history

At least until tomorrow (Drew Bennett, West Plains, Mo.)

VIPs get quick test access, highlighting system inequities

Hollywood, Wall Street big shots pay others to take virus test for them (Allen Haywood)

We Make Flooring Easy — We Come to You

Our customers don’t have to bring their old floors to us (Marli Melton)

WHO declares virus a global pandemic

President demands identity of this whistleblower (Howard Walderman, Columbia, Md.)

Model prompts policy U-turn

Melania persuades CDC to change guidance to ‘Be Best’ (Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.)

How to cook if cooped up with the kids

Hansel & Gretel witch starts ‘Coven Oven’ blog (Steve Honley, Washington)

The benefits of an immersion blender

Sorry, this is the most upbeat news we can provide during a global pandemic (Bill Dorner)

AD

Man gets jail for video of himself licking ice cream tub

Toy Rikers Island ‘weirdest prize yet,’ says Style Invitational stunt contest runner-up (Alex Steelsmith)

My co-worker burps loudly and engages in self-talk

Royal Consort chafes at sharing home office space with Empress (Drew Bennett)

Still running — deadline also April 20: our contest for songs (including videos) about Life in the Time of Corona. See wapo.st/invite1378.