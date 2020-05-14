AD

Submit up to 25 entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1384 (no capitals in the Web address). Deadline is Monday, May 25; results will appear June 14 in print, June 11 online.

Winner gets the Lose Cannon, our Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives a pair of Ear Guards, miniature shower caps that stretch over your ears. Designed expressly for people who are afraid that while they’re asleep — or, who knows, in the middle of the day — “ear-spiders, earwigs and other creepy ear dwellers” will take up residence in their ear canals. (Would you call those places auditoriums?) And now, of course, In These Uncertain Times, do YOU want who-knows-what flying down that little auditory funnel? They’re from joke-stuff marketer Archie McPhee, and donated by Bill Dorner.

The Style Conversational: The Empress’s weekly online column, published late Thursday afternoon, reviews each new contest and set of results; this week (May 14) it features the Invite’s Stupid Questions of Yesteryear. Check out this week’s Convo at wapo.st/conv1384.

Take-out orders: The winning deletions of Week 1380

In Week 1380 we asked the Loser Community to delete one or a block of letters in a word to find something related in the remaining letters. Too many people suggested E lecti ON — eon — as duration of a campaign season.

4th place:

BU ild the wa LL: “Mexico will pay for it.” (David Peckarsky, Tucson)

3rd place:

W aistl INE: How you learned that a glass of zinfandel has more calories than 12 sugar cubes. (Chuck Helwig, Centreville, Va.)

2nd place

and “The Moustache Grower’s Guide” plus a bacon-scented fake mustache:

CLASS roo M: The gaping difference, it turns out, between a professional elementary school teacher and you. (Jeff Hazle, San Antonio)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

L eadersh IP: Service provided to the states by the White House. (Kevin Dopart, Washington)

STupendous INK: Honorable mentions

ANT ibiot ICS — they don’t actually help in fighting a virus. (Jeff Loren, Seattle)

cro OK: If the president does it, it’s not a crime. (Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.)

AN alytic AL: “I told you I need more time to go over the details!” (Mark Calandra, Wenham, Mass.)

GRO cery shop PING: Feeling around the back of the top shelf for any remaining mac and cheese. (Emma Daley, Harrisburg, Pa., a First Offender)

DIS pl EASED: What the president’s actions have made a lot of Americans. (Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.)

BOO s tER: What many a lifelong Redskins fan has become during the Snyder era. (Raymond Gallucci, Frederick)

P enit ENCE: How the Democrats would have been made to pay if impeachment had succeeded. (Sam Mertens, Silver Spring, Md.)

T yra NT: Leader who encourages supporters to “LIBERATE” states whose governors he doesn’t like. (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)

antiqui TIES: Things men wore around their necks in the days before everyone just gave up and wore pajamas all day long. (Gary Crockett)

CH ief of st AFF: What was left after Trump fired John Kelly. (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)

CRA ftsmanshi P: “Presenting our new line of particle board furnishings . . . ” (Ben Aronin, Washington)

DIS infec TANT: How far from your lungs you should keep the Lysol. (Dave Zarrow, Reston, Va.; Chris Doyle)

D ist ANCE: The Six-Foot Shuffle in the Cereal Aisle (Joanne Free, Clifton, Va.; Pia Palamidessi, Cumberland, Md.)

E gocent RIC: Like father, like son. (Jesse Frankovich)

FAI thfu L: “Honey, it was just once, and my biological imperative made me do it.” (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

F ingern AILS: Results of stay-at-home French manicures. (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)

FL orida m AN: A soft, tasty treat for alligators. (Duncan Stevens)

G ir AFFE: An animal composed of irregular parts. (Selma Ellis, Rolling Meadows, Ill.)

GAR b AGE: Where lots of useless junk ends up. (Jeff Hazle)

HE adac HE: Sometimes laughter IS the best medicine. (Ben Aronin)

HO rosco PE: What an astrologer needs to offer for a profitable business. (Raymond Gallucci)

IN ject household cle ANER: Trump’s advice, day by day. (William Kennard, Arlington, Va.)

IN trov ERT: Being a couch patriot isn’t so hard. (Kathy El-Assal, Middleton, Wis.)

MErge: The most important person in the road, one who’s entitled to be first in line. (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village)

MI cropho NE: “I know they asked you the question, Dr. Fauci, but I’ll take all the science ones from here.” (Erika Ettin, Washington)

M idwif E: Right now, the person I fear is going to deliver my baby. (Drew Bennett, West Plains, Mo.)

PANG o lIN: That feeling of sickness, then guilt that first guy got after eating a critter from the Wuhan wet market. (Marc Shapiro, Kathmandu, Nepal)

PAR liam ENT: “No, you DON’T get to vote on when it’s your bedtime!” (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)

P estil ENCE: Unresponsiveness to a raging infection. (Ann Martin, Brentwood, Md.)

PICK pock ETING: Social distance is problematic when you’re doing this. (Gary Crockett)

PO mpa TUS: A word with no known or apparent meaning, like “covfefe.” (Chris Doyle)

POT ato fung US: A blight that can ruin a country. (Kevin Dopart)

PO pco RN: A guilty pleasure involving watching videos at home. (Tom Witte)

PRA gmatism and comprom ISE: What the president really wants from his advisers. (Frank Mann, Washington)

P ropag ANDA: VERY WEAK and clumsy animal that we only think is cute because of the TERRIBLE Chinese government. Many are saying it caused the coronavirus! — D.J.T. (Duncan Stevens)

ProtEST: Someone who demands the right to endanger others while endangering others. (Amanda Yanovitch, Midlothian, Va.)

REC i TAL: Stuart’s piano performance wasn’t just bad. it was . . . (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

S arcast IC: Yes, that IS what he said he was with his medical recommendations. (Michelle Christophorou, London)

SO methi NG: A tune you don’t know all the words to, like your state song. “Something something something, Maryland my Maryland.” (Eric Nelkin, Silver Spring, Md.)

SP eaker of the h OUSE: Just because I’m the only other person here doesn’t mean I always want to listen to you. (Emma Daley)

SU nblo CK: What your day will do if you use SPF 2. (Mark Calandra)

T rum P: Alas, the shelves are empty. (Rivka Liss-Levinson, Washington)

T rum P: Millions of Americans would like to find this and expose their nether regions to it. (Gary Crockett)

W ind OW: Where your newlywed neighbors really ought to hang some curtains. (Danielle Nowlin, Fairfax Station, Va.)

ZOO m MEETING: When your cat blithely jumps onto your laptop during the weekly staff briefing. (John Bunyan, Cincinnati)

D ivisi ON, D isrupti ON, D eregulati ON, Dysfuncti ON, D eportati ON, D ecepti ON, D estructi ON, Disinformati ON: A few of the president’s favorite things. (Jesse Frankovich)

And Last: PAT h OLOGY: The dismal science of figuring out which toilet jokes the Empress will think are funny. (Ira Allen, Bethesda, Md.)

And Even Laster: EMP owered taskmist RESS: Kind of like Nurse Ratched, but not as sweet. (Steve Smith, Potomac, Md.)

Still running — deadline Monday night, May 20: our Questionable Journalism contest. See wapo.st/invite1383.