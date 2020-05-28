And now, it’s time for our traditional second round, one we’ve been doing since 2006. This week: “Breed” any two of the 69 foal names that got ink this week and name the offspring to reflect both parents’ names, in the style of today’s inking entries. As always, the names may not exceed 18 characters including spaces, but one or more characters may be numerals, punctuation marks or other symbols. You may run words together, as in some of this week’s results, but the name should be easy to read.

AD

AD

Use the format Name A x Name B = Grandfoal Name for each breeding (on one line per entry), just like the entries on the page today, and make sure you spell the “parents’ ’’ names as they’re spelled on this page.

Submit up to 25 entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1386 (no capitals in the Web address). Deadline is Monday, June 8; results will appear June 28 in print, June 25 online.

Winner gets the Lose Cannon, our Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives a pair of socks that are supposed to make your human feet look like horse hoofs. As of press time, these fine garments were still trotting leisurely over from Shanghai, so I can’t guarantee they won’t end up looking like brown and white socks on your human-looking feet with a black section covering your non-equine toes.

AD

AD

The Style Conversational: The Empress’s weekly online column, published late Thursday afternoon, May 28, reviews each new contest and set of results. This week we’ll show more variations on a single name than we could fit here, and also provide a handy list of today’s foal names. See wapo.st/conv1386.

AD

Foals' gold: The horse names of Week 1382

As always, we had a huge turnout — almost 4,000 entries from more than 350 Losers — for Week 1382, our annual horse name breeding frenzy, this time with the names of 100 previous Kentucky Derby winners. The Empress is only a little bit tired after the judging (that’s the “long” in furlong) and hopes that the “foals” below will prove just as fertile in Part 2 of the Pun for the Roses.

4th place:

Super Saver x Northern Dancer = Fred Austere (Mary McNamara, Washington)

AD

3rd place:

Brokers Tip x Behave Yourself = Play NYSE (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)

2nd place

and the horse’s-behind trophy:

Kauai King x Macbeth II = Aloha, Damn’d Spot (Neal Starkman, Seattle)

AD

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

Black Gold x Macbeth II = MeTarSand,YouThane (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

Derby downers:

Honorable mentions

Buchanan x Spend a Buck = Ex-prez Checkout (Jonathan Paul, Garrett Park, Md.)

Fonso x Day Star = Henry Twinkler (J.D. Berry, Springfield, Va.)

Fonso x Pensive = Henry Thinkler (Lee Graham, Rockville, Md.)



Old Rosebud x Vagrant = Welles Far Go (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

Hindoo x Typhoon II = GandhiWithTheWind (Rob Wolf, Gaithersburg, Md.)

Hindoo x Whirlaway = Gonedhi (Beth Morgan, Palo Alto, Calif.)

Hindoo x Burgoo King = Hindon’t (David Peckarsky, Tucson)

AD

Black Gold x Citation = Madam C. Jaywalker (Steve Smith, Potomac, Md.)

AD

Assault x Strike the Gold = Au! Au! Au! (Carl Korn, Ellicott City, Md., a First Offender)

Exterminator x Apollo = Killer Ap (G.T. Bowman, Falls Church, Va.)

Exterminator x Sunday Silence = Killer Apse (Malcolm Fleschner, Palo Alto, Calif.)

Apollo x Genuine Risk = Uh, Houston . . . (George Thompson, Springfield, Va.)

Real Quiet x Apollo = SilenceOf-TheLEMs (Dudley Thompson, Cary, N.C.)

Buchanan x Decidedly = Second-Worst Ever (Larry Passar, Reston, Va.; Mark Raffman, Reston)

Joe Cotton x Exterminator = See No Weevil (Steve Honley, Washington)

Macbeth II x Whiskery = Stubble Stubble (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.; Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.)

AD

Macbeth II x Bubbling Over = Toilet Trouble (Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore; Jesse Frankovich)

AD

Kingman x Assault = Courtier Pounder (Danielle Nowlin, Fairfax Station, Va.)

Forward Pass x Lookout = Doink! (Jerome Uher, Alexandria, Va.)

Foolish Pleasure x Chant = Liberate [state]! (John Folse, Bryans Road, Md.)

Chant x Real Quiet = Make Up Your Mind! (Bill Bouyer, Ocoee, Fla., a First Offender)

Dreaming x Chant = Man of La Mantra (Duncan Stevens)

His Eminence x Majestic Prince = “Mr. Prez” Is Fine (Sarah Jay, Churchton, Md.)

Determine x Agile = Will & Grace (Mia Wyatt, Ellicott City, Md.)

Jet Pilot x Wintergreen = Top Gum (Kevin Dopart, Washington; David Smith, Stockton, Calif.)

AD

Wintergreen x Needles = The Holly & the IV (Jonathan Paul)

Omar Khayyam x Cannonade = O.K. Boomer (Kim Martin, Greencastle, Pa.; Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)

Omar Khayyam x Old Rosebud = O.K. Bloomer (Mary McNamara)

AD

Spend A Buck x Regret = Dolor Store (Steve Honley)

Big Brown x Regret = If Only I Had TP! (Barry Koch, Catlett, Va.)

Omar Khayyam x Whiskery = Victor Kiam (John Winant, Annandale, Va.)

Omar Khayyam x Gallant Fox = Fakir News (Greg Dobbins, Boynton Beach, Fla.)

Go for Gin x I’ll Have Another = Hold My Hair (Lori Lipman Brown, Silver Spring, Md., a First Offender)

Exterminator x Flying Ebony = Bye Bye Blackbird (Mike Hammer, Arlington, Va.)

AD

Shut Out x Behave Yourself = No Runs No Eros (Jeff Contompasis)

Behave Yourself x Citation = Give It Arrest (Pete Morelewicz, Fredericksburg, Va.)

Majestic Prince x Bubbling Over = Purple Drain (Jesse Rifkin, Arlington, Va.)

Whiskery x Needles = Cat’s MeOW (Dave Silberstein, College Park, Md.)

War Admiral x Middleground = Avast! Waistland (Roy Ashley, Washington)

AD

Northern Dancer x Shut Out = Flatley Denied (Kyle Hendrickson, Urbana, Md.)

Kauai King x Shut Out = Hawaii 5-0 (Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, Va.; Charles Trahan, Columbia, Md.)

Forward Pass x Pensive = Sack (Daniel McCauley, Staunton, Va.)

Pensive x American Pharoah = IMHOtep (Jonathan Paul)

Hoop, Jr. x Country House = Shaq in the Woods (Steve Price, New York)

Jet Pilot x Assault = Joe Maimeth (Rob Wolf)

Assault x Ponder = One Hit Wonder (Timothy Watts, Great Falls, Va.)

Day Star x Sunday Silence = Oprah Wind-Free (Deb Stewart, Damascus, Md.)

Decidedly x Middleground = Extremely Average (Mary Kappus, Washington)

Regret x Brokers Tip = Discount Mohel (J. Larry Schott, West Plains, Mo.)

Animal Kingdom x Assault = Wolf Blitzer (Kathy El-Assal, Middleton, Wis.)

Orb x Swaps = Bro (Eric Nelkin, Silver Spring, Md.)

AD

Swaps x Orb = Eye for an Eye (Diane Lucitt, Ellicott City, Md.)

Kauai King x Needles = Pokés (Laurie Brink, Mineola, N.Y.)

American Pharoah x Carry Back = Cairopractor (Bill Dorner, Indianapolis)

Decidedly x Super Saver = Single Ply (Samuel Aaron, Chicago)

Spend a Buck x Forward Pass = Get a Quarter Back (Harvey Smith, McLean, Va.)

Dust Commander x Country House = Roomba With a View (Dave Silberstein)

Country House x Northern Dancer = Dacha-cha (Kevin Dopart; John Winant)

Go for Gin x Cannonade = Tank Array (John Hutchins, Silver Spring, Md.; Duncan Stevens)

Genuine Risk x Foolish Pleasure = No Mask for Me (Emma Daley, Harrisburg, Pa.; Jerome Uher)

Sea Hero x Always Dreaming = Water Mitty (Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf, Md.)

Super Saver x Smarty Jones = Coupon Quipper (Jon Gearhart, Des Moines)

Old Rosebud x Dark Star = Citizen Kanye (Tom Witte)

Spend A Buck x War Emblem = Dollar General (Richard Franklin, Alexandria, Va.)

George Smith x Silver Charm = George Smith Jr. (George Smith Jr. — yes! — Frederick, Md.)

Shut Out x Sunday Silence = No Ink Again (Steve Offutt, Arlington, Va.; Frank Mann, Washington)

Still running — deadline Monday night, June 1: Our contest to slightly change a place name. See wapo.st/invite1385.