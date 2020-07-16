The contest also asked for descriptions of those businesses, and among the 1,500 entries were dozens of ingenious anagrams, some sent by several people, whose descriptions didn’t quite do them justice. So let’s see what the Loser Crowd Mind can come up with. This week: Describe any of the anagram businesses listed at the bottom of this page, or offer its slogan.

Submit up to 25 entries total at wapo.st/enter-invite-1393 (no capitals in the Web address). Deadline is Monday, July 27; results will appear Aug. 16 in print, Aug. 13 online.

How to format your entries so that the Empress will be filled with love for you: Please start each entry with the anagram as it’s spelled below (not with a number or some little dingbat), followed by your description on the same line. That way the E can sort all the Cruelty Cutlery jokes from the Happiest Epitaphs.

Winner gets the Lose Cannon, our Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives two packaged bottles of Flower of Story eau de toilette spray. From what we gather from Google the Omniscient, Flower of Story (presumably a translation bungle from the Chinese elsewhere on the box) comes in various fragrances such as Happy Flowers and Sea Breeze. This one is Flying Pig. We didn’t open it, so you’ll have to let us know what it smells like after you “win” it. Donated by Loser Barbara Turner.

The Style Conversational The Empress's weekly online column discusses each new contest and set of results. Especially if you plan to enter, check it out at wapo.st/conv1393.

Snark tanka: Poems on the news from Week 1389

Week 1389 was our fourth contest for the form we call TankaWanka, our spin on the venerable Japanese tanka: five lines, 5-7-5-7-7 syllables, but also two lines have to rhyme and it has to be about something in the news.

Holy moly! So many of the entries were screedy: so bitter or despairing that their wit or humor was left panting on the floor. Here are the more robust ones. Loser Sam Mertens even wrote a TankaWanka about the struggle; though it’s not exactly “about the news,” I’m giving it ink anyway, near the end of today’s results.

4th place:

Baltimore ex-mayor Pugh imprisoned after selling her self-published children’s books to nonprofits

Failure to disclose —

Off to Aliceville she goes.

Healthy Holly’s through.

Pressing jumpsuits, one by one,

She’ll learn “Exercise is Fun.”

(George Thompson, Springfield, Va.)

3rd place:

The public weighs in at the Palm Beach County Commissioners’ meeting

Masks are “Devil’s law”!

Antifa! Sex slave! Bondage!

Claims I find puzzling.

Still let’s find a compromise:

Instead of masks, have muzzling.

(Wendy Shang, Falls Church, Va.)

2nd place

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

Bolton's book claims Trump applauded Xi's roundup of Uighurs

Dear President Xi,

Those "camps" that you are building?

They make sense to me!

To unify your nation

Will take great concentration.

— D.J.T. (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)

HunkaJunka: Honorable mentions

Disappointing turnout at Trump’s Tulsa rally

They promised large crowds!

Tulsa would burst at the seams!

. . . Sixty-two hundred?

That number is shambolic,

Passed now by Trump’s systolic.

(Sam Mertens, Silver Spring, Md.)

Poor Tulsa turnout

Embarrassing and hurtful

To the president

Surely MSNBC

Will show only empathy

(Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.)



Her name is Karen.

She’ll speak to your manager,

and you’ll be sorry

that you didn’t know how to

say “please” to her cockapoo.

(Brett Dimaio, Cumberland, Md.)

Trump waves a Bible in front of St. John’s Church after protesters were forced out of area

Mr. President,

Will you lead a reading from

Two Corinthians?

Or is that book just a prop

For your thuggish photo op?

(Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

Chuck E. Cheese parent company files for bankruptcy

The covid virus

and all of its microbe friends

face a harder road:

Chuck E. Cheese has helped a lot,

Bankrupt: Kids will share less snot.

(Hannah Seidel)



Trump threatens CNN because it reported unfavorable poll results

Biden up 14?

“Retract your poll, CNN,

Or I’m gonna sue!”

He can’t distinguish polling

From his fave pastime, trolling.

(Duncan Stevens)

That black lives matter

Just seems so intuitive.

Treat us all the same

When you make your traffic stops . . .

Oops – nobody told the cops.

(Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)

Books about racism fill bestseller lists

It’s become trendy

To read Ibram X. Kendi.

Book clubs are meeting,

“Anti-racist” drums beating —

But will the sound be fleeting?

(Mark Raffman)

In these [word here] times . . .

“Unusual,” “difficult,”

“Challenging,” “crazy,”

“Extraordinary,” “tough”

. . . Adjectives? I’ve had enough.

(Mark Raffman)

I aim for humor

About things in today’s news

But time after time

I write a screed or lament —

There’s too much bad stuff; I’m spent. (Sam Mertens)

Online symptom checkers are often inaccurate, study says

I list my symptoms:

Incessant head-scratching and

Feverish typing.

The online diagnosis:

“Needs ink — in larger doses.” (George Thompson)

The non-inking anagram businesses to use in Week 1393:

Am Aghast MAGA Hats

Anal Gas Lasagna

Asset Decline Delicatessen

Atrophied Aphrodite

Auctioned Education

“Be Sharp, Bro” Barbershop

Blaring Lard Bar and Grill

“Can’t Act on Us” Accountants

Cheapo Arty Apothecary

Credit Naggers Greeting Cards

Crooner Coroner

Cruelty Cutlery

Danger Garden

Dead-or-Not Deodorant

Do-Not-Dare Deodorant

Decimal Medical

Emu Brains Submarine

Evil Stone Novelties

Face Cafe

Grub Masher Hamburgers

Happiest Epitaphs

Her Foul Amen Funeral Home

Hip One iPhone

“I Bleed Humor” Home Builder

I’m-a-Stud Stadium

Ill Strides Distillers

Insatiable Banalities

Irate Face Cafeteria

Larcenist Clarinets

Liberal Braille

Master Puker Supermarket

Monster Mentors

My Amusing Gymnasium

Nice Chefs Ruin French Cuisine

One Ratty Attorney

Order Guts Drugstore

“Paint Bull Crap for Me” Republican Platform

Pedant Term Department

Plasmoid Diplomas

Pudgier Raccoon Organic Produce

Real Idiot Editorial

Rich Mattresses Christmas Trees

“Slime Our Arrogance” Marriage Counselor

Smart Shape Hamster Spa

Supersonic Percussion

Sweaty Anal Tort Attorneys at Law

Tartan User Restaurant

Tech Lover Chevrolet

Thousand Handouts

Very Idle Delivery