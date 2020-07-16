The contest also asked for descriptions of those businesses, and among the 1,500 entries were dozens of ingenious anagrams, some sent by several people, whose descriptions didn’t quite do them justice. So let’s see what the Loser Crowd Mind can come up with. This week: Describe any of the anagram businesses listed at the bottom of this page, or offer its slogan.
Snark tanka: Poems on the news from Week 1389
Week 1389 was our fourth contest for the form we call TankaWanka, our spin on the venerable Japanese tanka: five lines, 5-7-5-7-7 syllables, but also two lines have to rhyme and it has to be about something in the news.
Holy moly! So many of the entries were screedy: so bitter or despairing that their wit or humor was left panting on the floor. Here are the more robust ones. Loser Sam Mertens even wrote a TankaWanka about the struggle; though it’s not exactly “about the news,” I’m giving it ink anyway, near the end of today’s results.
4th place:
Baltimore ex-mayor Pugh imprisoned after selling her self-published children’s books to nonprofits
Failure to disclose —
Off to Aliceville she goes.
Healthy Holly’s through.
Pressing jumpsuits, one by one,
She’ll learn “Exercise is Fun.”
(George Thompson, Springfield, Va.)
3rd place:
The public weighs in at the Palm Beach County Commissioners’ meeting
Masks are “Devil’s law”!
Antifa! Sex slave! Bondage!
Claims I find puzzling.
Still let’s find a compromise:
Instead of masks, have muzzling.
(Wendy Shang, Falls Church, Va.)
2nd place
and the Poo-Dough ‘craft’ set:
Rep. Nunes loses legal battle over ‘Devin Nunes’ Cow’ Twitter account
Lies! Defamation!
Social media spreading
cruel, false parodies.
Devin Nunes wants to sue;
The defendant answers, “Moo.”
(Hannah Seidel Alexandria, Va.)
And the winner of the Lose Cannon:
Bolton's book claims Trump applauded Xi's roundup of Uighurs
Dear President Xi,
Those "camps" that you are building?
They make sense to me!
To unify your nation
Will take great concentration.
— D.J.T. (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)
HunkaJunka: Honorable mentions
Disappointing turnout at Trump’s Tulsa rally
They promised large crowds!
Tulsa would burst at the seams!
. . . Sixty-two hundred?
That number is shambolic,
Passed now by Trump’s systolic.
(Sam Mertens, Silver Spring, Md.)
Poor Tulsa turnout
Embarrassing and hurtful
To the president
Surely MSNBC
Will show only empathy
(Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.)
Her name is Karen.
She’ll speak to your manager,
and you’ll be sorry
that you didn’t know how to
say “please” to her cockapoo.
(Brett Dimaio, Cumberland, Md.)
Trump waves a Bible in front of St. John’s Church after protesters were forced out of area
Mr. President,
Will you lead a reading from
Two Corinthians?
Or is that book just a prop
For your thuggish photo op?
(Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)
Chuck E. Cheese parent company files for bankruptcy
The covid virus
and all of its microbe friends
face a harder road:
Chuck E. Cheese has helped a lot,
Bankrupt: Kids will share less snot.
(Hannah Seidel)
Trump threatens CNN because it reported unfavorable poll results
Biden up 14?
“Retract your poll, CNN,
Or I’m gonna sue!”
He can’t distinguish polling
From his fave pastime, trolling.
(Duncan Stevens)
That black lives matter
Just seems so intuitive.
Treat us all the same
When you make your traffic stops . . .
Oops – nobody told the cops.
(Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)
Books about racism fill bestseller lists
It’s become trendy
To read Ibram X. Kendi.
Book clubs are meeting,
“Anti-racist” drums beating —
But will the sound be fleeting?
(Mark Raffman)
In these [word here] times . . .
“Unusual,” “difficult,”
“Challenging,” “crazy,”
“Extraordinary,” “tough”
. . . Adjectives? I’ve had enough.
(Mark Raffman)
I aim for humor
About things in today’s news
But time after time
I write a screed or lament —
There’s too much bad stuff; I’m spent. (Sam Mertens)
Online symptom checkers are often inaccurate, study says
I list my symptoms:
Incessant head-scratching and
Feverish typing.
The online diagnosis:
“Needs ink — in larger doses.” (George Thompson)
The non-inking anagram businesses to use in Week 1393:
Am Aghast MAGA Hats
Anal Gas Lasagna
Asset Decline Delicatessen
Atrophied Aphrodite
Auctioned Education
“Be Sharp, Bro” Barbershop
Blaring Lard Bar and Grill
“Can’t Act on Us” Accountants
Cheapo Arty Apothecary
Credit Naggers Greeting Cards
Crooner Coroner
Cruelty Cutlery
Danger Garden
Dead-or-Not Deodorant
Do-Not-Dare Deodorant
Decimal Medical
Emu Brains Submarine
Evil Stone Novelties
Face Cafe
Grub Masher Hamburgers
Happiest Epitaphs
Her Foul Amen Funeral Home
Hip One iPhone
“I Bleed Humor” Home Builder
I’m-a-Stud Stadium
Ill Strides Distillers
Insatiable Banalities
Irate Face Cafeteria
Larcenist Clarinets
Liberal Braille
Master Puker Supermarket
Monster Mentors
My Amusing Gymnasium
Nice Chefs Ruin French Cuisine
One Ratty Attorney
Order Guts Drugstore
“Paint Bull Crap for Me” Republican Platform
Pedant Term Department
Plasmoid Diplomas
Pudgier Raccoon Organic Produce
Real Idiot Editorial
Rich Mattresses Christmas Trees
“Slime Our Arrogance” Marriage Counselor
Smart Shape Hamster Spa
Supersonic Percussion
Sweaty Anal Tort Attorneys at Law
Tartan User Restaurant
Tech Lover Chevrolet
Thousand Handouts
Very Idle Delivery
Western Wonk News Network