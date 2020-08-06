AD

AD

Please see our guide “Get Your ’Rick Rolling” at wapo.st/limericks1396 for our fairly strict rules on limerick rhyme and meter (in a nutshell: “perfect” rhyme, and a strong “hickory-dickory-dock” rhythm in Lines 1, 2 and 5; a “dickory-dock” in Lines 3 and 4; additional unaccented syllables on either side are fine). See OEDILF.com about submitting limericks there, if you like, after this contest is over.

Submit up to 25 entries total at wapo.st/enter-invite-1396 (no capitals in the Web address). Deadline is Monday, Aug. 17; results will appear Sept. 6 in print, Sept. 3 online.

Winner gets the Lose Cannon, our Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives, apropos of this contest, a useful spritz bottle of Poo-Pourri bathroom spray, which includes a remarkably fine limerick on the bottle:

AD

AD

“There once was a young lad from Rhone/ Whose odor he’d rather disown./ Now he’s taming his poo/ By anointing the loo/ And now happily sits on his throne.” Donated by Dave Prevar.

The Style Conversational The Empress's weekly online column, published late Thursday afternoon, Aug. 6, discusses the new contest and results at wapo.st/conv1396. This week she'll share various captions that note details of the cartoons that you might not have noticed.

AD

AD

Smirks of art: Inking captions for Bob Staake cartoons

In Week 1392 the Empress sought captions for four more Bob Staake creations. We shoot for ambiguity, and so we’re happy that the cylinder in Picture D was seen as a can (too many people to credit labeled it “canned laughter”), TP and an electronic assistant, among other things. See this week’s Style Conversational column (published late afternoon on Thursday, Aug. 6) for entries that focus on little details.

Fourth place: “I’d like to spit all over everything on this table and then have you touch it, please.” (Marni Penning Coleman, Falls Church, Va.)

AD

“Are those antennae? You aliens are harder to spot with the face coverings these days.” (Nancy Della Rovere, Silver Spring, Md.)

“Will there be anyone else exposed to madam’s droplets for lunch today?” (Howard Walderman, Columbia, Md.)

AD

“Is the soup du jour made with fresh or dried jour?” (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)

“Frankly, I liked it better when I could see you smirking.” (John McCooey, Rehoboth Beach, Del.)

“Tonight, TMZ finds Jiminy Cricket, his fortune squandered, waiting tables in Boca.” (Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf, Md.)

“Me ’N’ U?” I’m flattered, but I don’t even know your name.” (Steve Smith, Potomac, Md.)

Unfortunately, the waiter did not understand the Ellipsis language. (Chuck Smith, Woodbridge, Va.)

Second place and the “durian aroma paste”: To save time, Sid pointed out the manager as soon as Karen approached his counter. (Terri Berg Smith, Rockville, Md.)

AD

“Toss me a chicken! I have to get to the Cottonelle before it sells out!” (Robyn Carlson, Keyser, W.Va.)

Brian immediately recognized the non-gravity of the situation and just pointed the way. (Jeff Hazle, San Antonio)

AD

Instead of wearing a mask, Ethel would do her grocery shopping in one breath. (John Hutchins, Silver Spring, Md.)

“Quick — where can I find your arm reattachment supplies?” (Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.; Richard Franklin, Alexandria, Va.)

“Help! I need a fortune in ingredients I’ve never heard of to make a pretentious recipe to serve a bunch of people I don’t even like.” (Bill Bouyer, Ocoee, Fla.)

Ethel was hellbent on winning Piggly Wiggly’s inaugural NASCART race. (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)

“Look out, you’re about to be stung by a giant B!” (Jeff Contompasis)

Third place: Harold thought a pipe would make him look distinguished. (Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore)

AD

“You said you wanted to try ‘peeking duct,’ didn’t you?” (Bill Dorner, Indianapolis)

“What a cool periscope — your nose hairs look like icy pine needles!” (Nancy Della Rovere)

AD

Conversations with M.C. Escher rarely lasted long. (Kevin Dopart, Washington)

“Wow! I bet you had a really hard time finding a mask that would fit.” (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)

Harold and Martha no longer see eye to eye, but Harold is at least trying. (Pia Palamidessi, Cumberland, Md.)

“Help! This Acrobatic American man is threatening my life!” (Mike Caslin, Round Hill, Va.)

The winner of the Lose Cannon: “First, you’re with Trump in Puerto Rico, then you’re placed on American soldiers — what’s next for you, Bounty?” (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

AD

“My next guest is starring in a new film based on the work of Andy Warhol.” (Frank Mann, Washington)

“So, Alexa, what prompted you to write your new tell-all about Siri?” (Diane Lucitt, Eliicott City, Md.)

“As agreed to by both candidates, the format for this debate will be canned answers regardless of the question.” (Drew Bennett, West Plains, Mo.)

AD

“I see that you’ve removed your label in protest, Garbanzo . . . ” (Marni Penning Coleman)

“Fresh from her co-starring role in ‘Popeye’ …” (Ward Kay, Vienna, Va.)

“And my next guest, fresh from that famed film festival in the south of France . . . ” (Steve Fahey, Olney, Md.)

“Tonight we’ll hear a remarkable story of survival from a K-ration who had been hiding on the Marianas since 1945, not knowing the war was over.” (Steve Smith)

Still running — deadline Monday night, Aug. 10: our “plus one” contest to add another element to a well-known grouping known by a number. See wapo.st/invite1395.