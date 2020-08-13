The Empress asked Our Own Bob Staake to draw a few of those cartoon trope situations and let the Loser Community offer some new ideas. Bob countered with a better idea, one that lets you create any character within the setting. This week: Use any of these four standard settings — (a) desert island, (b) bartender at a bar, (c) desert, (d) psychiatrist next to a couch — and describe a cartoon that includes your choice of characters, along with a caption. Bob will draw at least one of the winners.

No, don’t write your entry on a copy of the cartoon. Just send us your plain ol’ words, please. How to format your entry: Begin with the letter labeling the cartoon, followed by a colon (A:, B:, C:, D:), and then follow it by your idea and caption on the same line. This will ensure that they’ll end up in the right group when the E pushes the Magic Sort Button. (You may attach a sketch to show what you’re getting at, but you must also describe it with text on the entry form.)

Submit up to 25 entries total at wapo.st/enter-invite-1397 (no capitals in the Web address). Deadline is Monday, Aug. 24; results will appear Sept. 13 in print, Sept. 10 online.

Winner gets the Lose Cannon, our Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives a squeezy U.S. Capitol dome stress reliever, just in case you might be a teeny weeny bit mad at Congress for failing to deliver lifesaving funds to you. Donated by All Mellow Loser Dave Prevar.

Scrambled dregs: Anagram fun from Week 1393

In Week 1393 the Empress ran a list of fictional businesses and products whose names were self-anagrams: You rearrange all the letters of the first half of the name to make the second half, such as ANAL GAS . . . LASAGNA. All these names were entries in our Week 1388 contest but didn’t get ink because their descriptions or slogans didn’t quite live up to the names. So instead, we offered them up to the Loser Community for another shot. Some of the entries are also self-anagrams; they’re in all-caps.

4th place:

REAL IDIOT

EDITORIAL: Always wrong, but never in doubt. (Steve Smith, Potomac, Md.)

3rd place:

LIBERAL

BRAILLE: All our books must express consent before you can touch them. (Art Grinath, Takoma Park, Md.)

2nd place and the Flying Pig eau de toilette spray:

‘PAINT BULL CRAP FOR ME’ REPUBLICAN PLATFORM:

MONEYED INTERESTS,

SNEERED TESTIMONY. (Kathy El-Assal, Middleton, Wis.)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

CRUELTY

CUTLERY: Be sure to check out our knives in the back. (Edmund Conti, Raleigh)

LOSERS WHO SENT WORTHLESS ONES: Honorable mentions

CAN’T ACT ON US ACCOUNTANTS: We always cover our assets. (Jon Gearhart, Des Moines)

— We’re H & R Blockheads: Our motto: No Convictions. (Howard Walderman, Columbia, Md.)

ANAL GAS LASAGNA: It smells just as good coming out as it does going in! (Chuck Helwig, Centreville, Va.)

— Just the way Your Mama made it! (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)

ASSET DECLINE DELICATESSEN: We’re not even chopped liver. (Maya Keech, Bowie, Md.)

— We know how to make a po’ boy. (Stephen Dudzik, Olney, Md.)

— We’re so desperate, we’ll serve YOU. (Rick Haynes, Ocean City, Md.)

— Stop at our dessert counter, ASPERITIES PATISSERIE. (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

ATROPHIED APHRODITE: Cosmetics for that “come-wither” look. (Kevin Dopart, Washington)

CREDIT NAGGERS GREETING CARDS We’re Thinking of You Always. That’s always. Talk to you tomorrow!” (Mark Raffman, Reston)

— “About those presents under the tree . . . ” (Edward Gordon, Austin)



CROONER CORONER: (sung to “My Way”)

And now, the end is here, this dude has faced the final curtain.

We’ve done our probe — it’s clear, though some will find it disconcertin’ —

These burn marks are the key; they show us how this guy got dusted:

He just spontaneously ... up and combusted. (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

DEAD-OR-NOT DEODORANT: Stay cool and confident, even at your own funeral! (Jon Ketzner, Cumberland, Md.)

— You’ll smell so good, you’ll be wanted either way! (Sam Mertens, Silver Spring, Md,)

— They’ll keep their social distance when you wear our scents: Gym Fresh, Wet Dog, and our newest, Week-Old Unwashed Mask. (Bird Waring, Larchmont, N.Y.)

EMU BRAINS SUBMARINE: … Or you could just get the cheesesteak. (Jon Ketzner)

EVIL STONE NOVELTIES: Formerly Roger’s Bag of Dirty Tricks political consulting shop. (Jerome Uher, Alexandria, Va.)

GRUB MASHER HAMBURGERS: Every order comes with a side of flies. (Eric Nelkin, Silver Spring; Jon Gearhart)

HAPPIEST EPITAPHS:

“This dude’s consigned to grave and shroud,

But don’t act glum, or play the grump!

The silver lining in this cloud:

No more will he read news of Trump.”(Duncan Stevens)

I’M-A-STUD STADIUM: Soon to be renamed I’m-A-Reckless-Entitled-Future-Felon Stadium. (Brett Dimaio, Cumberland, Md.)

ILL STRIDES DISTILLERS: Makers of Johnnie Wobbler, the hooch that makes you hobble. (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)

INSATIABLE BANALITIES: When you’ve had your fill of the extraordinary, come to us for the extra ordinary! (Eric Nelkin)

IRATE FACE CAFETERIA: Karen needs to eat, too. (Lee Graham, Rockville, Md.; Bob Kruger, Rockville, Md.)

LARCENIST CLARINETS: Spinoff store of HE BURGLES HER BUGLES. (Mark Raffman)

MASTER PUKER SUPERMARKET: All our meat, dairy and produce is restocked every month! (Hannah Seidel, Alexandria, Va.)

MONSTER MENTORS: Our staff of 3-year-olds will teach you future executives how to get your way! (Jeff Hazle, San Antonio)

MY AMUSING GYMNASIUM: Where A LOSER MUST SOMERSAULT. (Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.)

NICE CHEFS RUIN FRENCH CUISINE: Try our McVichyssoise — it’s the best cold french fry soup around! (Jeff Bryant, Hagerstown, Md., a First Offender)

— Mais non, not us! We are openly hostile and condescending! (Richard Franklin, Alexandria, Va.)

ONE RATTY ATTORNEY: You won’t find a Barr any lower. (Scott Straub, Winchester, Va.)

PEDANT TERM DEPARTMENT: Er, technically, that should be “Pedantic.” (Gary Crockett; Jon Gearhart)

PUDGIER RACCOON ORGANIC PRODUCE: All prewashed (and some pre-tasted) by our mask-wearing staff! (Marilyn Pifer, Morgan Hill, Calif.)

REAL IDIOT EDITORIAL: If you like this, you’ll love our DOPE OP-ED page! (Frank Mann, Washington; Frank Osen)

SWEATY ANAL TORT ATTORNEYS AT LAW: The best defense is a good offense — and man, are we ever offensive! (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)

— Come to us when you’re in arrears. (Pia Palamidessi, Cumberland, Md.)

And last: CRUELTY CUTLERY: What the Empress uses as she cheerily trims the entry list. (Mike Ostapiej, Ravenel, S.C.)

