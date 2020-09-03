But now: We have Actual Derby! So what the heck, let’s do it again with the current crop: This week: Below is a list of 100 of the horses nominated for the 2020 Triple Crown races — including the 18 scheduled to run in this weekend’s Kentucky Derby. “Breed” any two of the names and name the “foal” to humorously reflect the parents’ names, as in the examples above.

As in actual thoroughbred racing, a name may not exceed 18 characters including spaces, but may include punctuation and numerals. You may run words together to save space, but the name should be easy to read. Please note the formatting instructions on this week’s entry form. They’re very simple but very necessary, so that the E may sort the entries and be sure to see your fabulous work among the thousands of foal names submitted.

Submit up to 25 entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1400 (no capitals in the Web address). Deadline is Monday, Sept. 14; results will appear Oct. 4 in print, Oct. 1 online — the same weekend as the similarly postponed Preakness Stakes.

Winner gets the Lose Cannon, our Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives an official 1983 Kentucky Derby souvenir mint julep glass, donated by Loser Steve Smith. I understand that this is the same glass used to give 1983 winner Sunny’s Halo his daily julep, on the rocks.

The Wizards of HAs: Inking limericks

In Week 1396, our 17th annual Limerixicon contest in conjunction with the all-limerick dictionary OEDILF.com, we sought lims that featured “ha-” words.

4th place:

On Twitter, it’s rinse and repeat.

He shares, but is slow to delete

What some bigot has posted,

And then he gets roasted

For beating a hasty retweet. (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)

3rd place:

Our football club’s flailing regime,

In hopes that a change might redeem

Its poor image, took aim

At that godawful name.

So this fall we can all yell “Hail team!” (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

2nd place and the Poo-Pourri toilet spritzer:

Will they hack the election? You bet!

We know Putin’s not quitting his pet.

Four more years of submission

Is their hoped-for condition.

Say the Russians: We aren’t done — nyet! (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

Here’s a fact that you simply can’t airbrush:

Nothing’s worse than a hairy old hairbrush —

Till the dread morning when

(As is feared by most men)

You have got to admit it’s a bare brush. (Melissa Balmain, Rochester, N.Y.)

Hackery dackery dock: Honorable mentions

I got fired from Hallmark. Boss Fred

Hated all of my cards that he read.

I just couldn’t do sappy —

Instead, they were snappy,

Like: “Eat your damn cake. Now drop dead.” (Paul VerNooy, Hockessin, Del.)

I love coffee. Each day I drink lots —

At least two, maybe three or four pots!

But it must be supreme;

I will only take cream.

Call me one of the half-and-half-nots. (Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.)

“A three-weeks-dead whale?” you might ask,

“Or a spilled toxic-chemical cask?”

The olfactory sin

Is produced from within:

Halitosis while wearing a mask. (Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.)

For your health, just ignore what Trump preaches,

Like how beneficial your bleach is.

Take no medical cue

From the guy with weird hue;

Ignore the harangue-a-tan’s speeches. (Duncan Stevens)

A ’70s pop duo votes

To leave fame behind and raise goats.

John’s in back, Daryl’s lead

As they carry the feed —

Even now, they are still haulin’ oats. (Jesse Rifkin, Arlington, Va.)

With tempers still running red-hot,

Alexander and Aaron are not,

Sadly, changing their minds.

That’s how Hamilton finds

He will soon give away his last shot. (Chris Doyle)

While his life ebbed away from a duel,

And he pondered a fate that was cruel,

What did Hamilton think

As he lay on the brink?

“I wish Burr weren’t such a big tuel.” (Mark Raffman)

On Broadway, no cheering or clappin’,

No chance to hear Hamilton rappin’.

But I won’t make a fuss

’Cause I’ve got Disney Plus —

Now the living room’s where it will happen. (Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore)

The halberd’s a weapon of yore,

An ax with a spike at the fore.

’Twas not like a mace,

Which, too. had its place —

The difference was bash versus gore. (Perry Beider, Silver Spring, Md.)

Tom Swifty was known to be dreamy,

So Miss West asked him up to get steamy.

“I’m happy,” she said

From the edge of her bed,

“That you’re hardly excited to see me.” (Kevin Dopart, Washington)

Said Hippocrates, “First do no harm.”

Were he living, he’d sound this alarm:

There’s a pillow guy’s cure

For Corona? Yeah, sure.

You buy that, and you might buy the farm. (Chris Doyle)

The police can be brutal, we saw,

As a video left us in awe.

Though we must deter crime,

Most agree that it’s time

To reform the long harm of the law. (Jesse Frankovich)

“I will spin.” All my nerves became icier;

With ten thousand, my choice was much dicier.

But I watched it revolve …

“Lose a turn.” “I will solve!”

Seems that “Wheel” is just hangman, but pricier. (Matt Monitto, Bristol, Conn., who won on “Wheel of Fortune” in 2014)

The spelling of words such as “half”

Is a bane for an editor’s stalf.

But English is tough

If you don’t know your stough.

So sometimes, you’ve just gotta lalf. (Rob Cohen, Potomac, Md.)

Said the pigeon: “My greetings are warm,

But certainly far from the norm:

I just say, ‘Hi! Coo!’

I’ve produced something new —

A haiku that’s in limerick form.” (Ann Martin, Brentwood, Md.)

The onslaught of Hurricane Papi

De-roofed Pharrell’s bungalow. Crappy!

Yet the house seemed renewed,

In a lighthearted mood;

Each room of the remnant was happy. (Duncan Stevens)

On a hairpin, a vehicle’s drift

May allow for a turn that is swift.

If the torque isn’t low,

The transmission can blow

And result in a pile of shift. (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)

Our mother took in a new mister

Who frequently cuddled and kissed her.

It wasn’t until

We were reading her will

That we found out we had a half sister. (Mark Calandra, Wenham, Mass.)

The germ that makes covid-19

Is a virus that’s largely unseen.

But in eight weeks, I fear

Boorish clods will appear

Dressed as pathogens for Halloween. (Frank Mann, Washington)

A rabbi renowned for his noshin’

Told students to exercise caution.

We avoid by all means

Ham ’n’ eggs, ham ’n’ beans

But delight in some nice ham ’n’ taschen. (Jeff Shirley, Richmond, Va.)

Snotty clerk: “These have nary a blemish:

Hand-stitched handkerchiefs, sewn by the Rhemish!”

I replied, though, unthwarted,

“All mine, too, are imported!

See this one in my pocket? It’s phlegmish.” (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

My young daughter said, “Coffee with lime

Is useful at hangover time.”

It’s good information —

But what consternation:

My kid’s more drink-savvy than I’m! (Sharon Neeman, Pardes Hannah, Israel)

This Brexit approval I’m killing!

Whatever it takes, I am willing —

Bring back the old system!

I’m sure you’ve all missed ’em:

The ha’penny, farthing and shilling. (Sarah Walsh, Rockville, Md.)

Though Passover last left us reeling,

Next year’s will be much more appealing.

The ’21 Seder

Won’t reach a new nadir —

Let’s just say Haggadah good feeling. (Jesse RIfkin)

“The back-to-school season’s so cute —

How I love watching little Sam scoot

With his backpack and lunch,

And his socks in a bunch,

And his state-of-the-art hazmat suit!” (Melissa Balmain)

In the Louvre they sustained some bad luck;

A suicide bomber had struck.

Covered in remnants

Of Rubens and Rembrandts,

The Venus de Milo said, “Flipping heck! What on earth just happened?” (Bob Turvey, Bristol, England)

