Because This Crazy Year included the postponement of the Kentucky Derby, the Invite ended up running its big-deal “foal breeding” contest not only in May, but with another set of horse names in September, whose results ran last week. Also in May, we ran the annual spinoff contest to pair any two of the inking foal names from that first contest to produce “grandfoals.”

So three horse contests in a year! Enough already, right? Nope! After last week’s foal names were announced, Losers and even just-readers wrote to the Empress, asking, “Aren’t you going to do the grandfoals contest again?”

Noblesse oblige, we guess. This week: At the bottom of this page is a list of the 67 foal names that got ink in Week 1400. Now, “breed” any two and name the offspring to reflect both parents’ names, as in the examples above. As always, the names may not exceed 18 characters including spaces, but one or more characters may be numerals, punctuation marks or other symbols. You may run words together, but the name should be easy to read.

Use the format Name A x Name B = Grandfoal Name for each breeding, as in Examples 2 and 3 above. See this week’s entry form for a few more formatting tips.

Submit up to 25 entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1405 (no capitals in the Web address). Deadline is Monday, Oct. 19; results will appear Nov. 8 in print, Nov. 5 online (as if you’ll have anything else to think about that week).

Winner gets the Lose Cannon, our Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives a pair of socks that look like fox paws, even on the soles. The E had sent away for ones that looked like horse hoofs but . . . well, it’s 2020.

The Style Conversational: The Empress’s weekly online column, published late Thursday afternoon, discusses each new contest and set of results. Especially if you’re new to the grandfoal contest and would like to give it a try, see this week’s at wapo.st/conv1405.

Hai-comedy: Winning jokes in haiku form

In Week 1401 the Empress asked for “X is so Y” jokes, roughly, in haiku form (5, 7, 5 syllables).

4th place:

My hair’s now so long,

I’m like Rapunzel — and she

Couldn’t leave either.

(Sarah Walsh, Rockville)

3rd place:

Your Mama’s so loud

When she snores that I can’t hear

Kimberly Guilfoyle. (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

2nd place

and the Compost Cookies:

My state’s so blue that

Trump replaced our mailboxes

With recycling cans.

(Steve Smith, Potomac, Md.)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon:

I'm so embarrassed,

When I fly abroad I say

I've been deported.

(Frank Mann, Washington)

So-so 'so'-etry: Honorable mentions

There’s such a rush to

Make a vaccine that “warp speed”

May turn to corpse speed.

(Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)

California’s sky

Was so orange, you couldn’t

find the president.

(Spencer Lu, Gaithersburg, Md.)

“WAP”:

So NSFW

I’m SMFH.

(Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)

My team is so bad,

When I saw the empty seats

It just seemed normal.

(Craig Dykstra, Centreville, Va.)

Ellen is so kind

She lets her crew take a bow

From the Ellen store.

(Mike Ostapiej, Ravenel, S.C.)

CD sales have sunk

So low they’re behind records —

It’s the vinyl straw.

(Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.)

He’s so dishonest

That his nose campaigned across

Four swing states at once.

(Leif Picoult, Rockville, Md., a First Offender)

Charlotte the spider’s

So careful, she’s always sure

To keep eight feet apart.

(Jon Gearhart, Des Moines)

It is so dang hot,

Even the humidity

Says it is the heat.

(Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.)

He’s so untruthful,

He can travel the world on

Frequent-liar miles.

(Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf, Md.)

Trump is so giving,

He paid 140K to

Help a single mom.

(Jesse Rifkin, Arlington, Va.)

Falwell’s such a chump,

When his wife is naughty he

Sits in the corner.

(Jon Ketzner, Cumberland, Md.)

This year’s been so tough,

It made 1929

Cry for its mommy.

(Melissa Balmain, Rochester, N.Y.)

She’s so bad at math

She has to study “ ‘Math for

Dummies’ for Dummies.”

(Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)

Such a narcissist

That in prison he’ll only

Print vanity plates.

(David Young, Falmouth, Mass.)

Washington’s football

Team is so complete that they

Go the whole nine yards.

(Jesse Rifkin)

Maine’s polls are so bad,

Collins now says Trump really,

REALLY concerns her.

(Chris Doyle)

Pelosi’s so bold,

She’s scheduled her next blowout

For November 3.

(Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

How bad are the fires?

California’s new state song:

“Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.”

(Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore)

Each day feels so much

Like the last that each day feels

So much like the last.

(Sarah Walsh)

Bill Barr is so far

Up Trump’s rump that he might bump

Into McConnell.

(Jesse Frankovich)

How Hot Was the Road?

It was so hot, it

Fried not just an egg but the

Chicken crossing it.

(Jeff Shirley, Richmond, Va..)

How Stressed Am I?

Stressed? My doctor asked

If I took my blood pressure

In an Instant Pot.

(Madelyn Rosenberg, Arlington, Va.)

How Bad Is 2020?

This year is so bad

We will need a new cliche

To describe hindsight.

(Sam Mertens, Silver Spring, Md.)

Do I Miss Theaters?

I miss them so much,

I now hire people to talk

When I stream Netflix.

(Duncan Stevens)

How Contagious Is It?

It’s so contagious

Even a Jets receiver

Can catch it.

(Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn)

How Cold Is It?

It’s as cold as when

Trump gets his hand brushed away

By Melania.

(Drew Bennett, West Plains, Mo.)

How Dead Were They?

They were so dead that

Although they tried, they couldn’t

Vote in Chicago. — (thanks to me!) D.J.T. |

(Minturn Wright, Washington)

I’m such a rebel

I always thumb my nose at rules,

Even in a haiku.

(Jonathan Jensen)

Still running — deadline Monday night, Oct. 12: our perennial Ask Backwards contest. See wapo.st/invite1404.

The inking foal names from Week 1400. To see their “parentage” — e.g., Art Collector x Censor = Art Corrector — see the results of that contest at wapo.st/invite1404 .