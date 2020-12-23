“Downton Abbey” updated for 2020: Lord and Lady Grantham struggle with the challenges created by social distancing — especially dressing themselves. (Jonathan Jensen, Week 1403)

This week we continue our 2020 do-over (oh, yes, Lord, please) with a second chance on any — or all — of 24 recent contests, including limericks, cartoon captions, foal names, fake trivia, up to last week’s bad-novel endings.

This week: Enter (or reenter) any Style Invitational contest from Week 1388 through 1411. You may enter multiple contests as long as you don’t submit more than 25 entries in all.

See descriptions and links for all the old contests, plus more important details, in this week’s Style Conversational column at wapo.st/conv1416 (published late afternoon Wednesday, Dec. 22).

Please begin each entry with “Week [xxxx]” plus a brief ID of the contest your entry is for (e.g., “Week 1402, 14-point Scrabble words”). If you don’t subscribe to The Post, email me at pat.myers@washpost.com and, after I ask you why the heck not, I’ll give you alternative directions.

Submit up to 25 entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1416 (no capitals in the Web address). Deadline is Monday, Jan. 4; results appear Jan. 24 in print, Jan. 21 online.

Winner gets the Clowning Achievement, our new Style Invitational trophy. Second place wins a face mask in Dumpster Fire print cotton, handmade by Loser Rebekah Bundang. Lovely and appropriate as it is, let’s hope it won’t be needed all that far into 2021.

Let's do the twist: Anagrammed songs from Week 1412

In Week 1412 the Empress offered up a choice of anagram challenges involving songs: (a) Choose a line, or even multiple lines, from a song and rearrange all the letters; or (b) anagram the song’s title and, optionally, give the revised title some parody lyrics.

Today’s winner goes a giant step further: It rearranges all three verses of the carol “Away in a Manger” — that’s 432 individual letters in its 116 words — into the rhyming poem below.

4th place:

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas anagrams to

I AM GOING, LIKE, “NO THANKS! IT’S STILL OCTOBER!”

(Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.)

3rd place:

Carol of the Bells =

CHOLESTEROL FLAB

See how the fat, soft belly fat,

Seems to appear when winter’s here.

Not getting out, just getting stout,

Skin getting white, pants getting tight.

Watching the game, always the same,

Nachos and beer sure to appear.

Large pizza, please, with extra cheese,

No, that won’t do — we’ll order two.

Can’t ride a bike, can’t take a hike,

Burgers and fries, no exercise.

Parties are fun, food by the ton,

Eggnog and booze, can’t see my shoes.

Very very very very listless!

Very very very very listless!

Step on the scale, face turning pale,

So out of shape, big hulking ape.

King ... Kong ... King ... Kong!

(Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore)

2nd place

and the inflatable antlers:

Have yourself a merry little Christmas, let your heart be light . . . =

Be rather cheery, for Mr. Yuge-Mitts lost it all. (Helluva year, this.) (Matt Monitto, Bristol, Conn.)

And the winner of the Clowning Achievement:

All three verses, 432 letters, of "Away in a Manager" anagrammed into this poem (which can almost be sung to the hymn tune):

MY REAL WORTH

My keen Christmas wish here is to help all I meet,

Share joy and goodwill as I walk down the street.

To give my time freely and ask not for pay,

And cherish that duty every minute, each day.

To reward the jobless, even though I am broke,

And hide noble deeds with a shrug or a joke.

To seek to be jolly, decent, godly, serene,

And toil restlessly, bear these said tasks unseen.

To buy all the beers when I go to a bar,

The landlord at the inn will think I am a star.

I'll carry a banner, reading "Jesus Is Love."*

(*If I win the lottery, cancel all the above.)

(Tony Crafter, Sevenoaks, England, a First Offender; the text of "Away in a Manger" appears at the bottom of this page)

SOILED . . . OLDIES:

Honorable mentions

The Jackson 5’s ABC = ACB

Well, you’re on the SCOTUS now, gal,

Doing things you never did before.

Five may be key, a clear guarantee,

But we’d like to have one vote more.

Now, now, now, we’re gonna show you (show you, show you)

What you’re here for, gal,

Sit yourself down, take a seat.

The chief’ll now be free to turn up the heat.

ACB, chosen by DJT!

No leftie like RBG!

ACB, 6 to 3, Amy, make it be!

(Chris Doyle Denton, Tex.)

O Christmas Tree =

O SIR TECH MASTER

O techno-geek, O techno-geek,

My smart TV’s not booting!

O techno-geek, O techno-geek,

Something is not computing!

Here sit I sad, on Boxing Day,

My gadgets strewn in disarray,

There’s no amount I wouldn’t pay

To get your troubleshooting.

(Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)

“I made it out of clay” =

OILY FACTOTUM IDEA: The janitor at the Second Temple in Jerusalem figured out how to make one jar of oil last for eight days: He bought it at Costco. (Dave Zarrow, Reston, Va.)

It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year =

IT’S THE MOST WONDERFUL MOHAIR FETE YET

. . . I’ve a vest in the attic

That attracts so much static,

I’m bound to appear

In the ugliest sweater this year! (Frank Osen)

It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year =

IT’S THE TEDIOUS, FLOWERY, MOTH-EATEN MF’R: What department store clerks call every carol on the 30-minute music loop. (Barbara Turner, Takoma Park, Md.)

“Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” = EVER MOURNING A TENDER GRAY BROAD (Jesse Frankovich)

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer =

GRANDMA GOT A VERY NO-BUN DERRIERE

But her new implants — gifts — made her much cheerier,

And lifted Gramps, her pants and her posterior.

(Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

The Twelve Days of Christmas =

A RASH ELF TWEETS COVID MYTHS

. . . On the sixth day of Christmas the Donald tweeted me

Six innuendos,

FIVE ALL-CAPS RANTS!

Four idle threats,

Three big lies,

Two enormous boasts

And a hot cup of covfefe!

(David Smith, Stockton, Calif.)

Santa Baby =

BABY SATAN

Baby Satan, I love your feet (the right and the left)-- they’re cleft!

That’s a really cute tail, Baby Satan —

I must admit, you’re growin’ on me!” — Rosemary (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)

The Christmas Shoes = SMASH HIT RETCHES SO (Kevin Dopart, Washington)

Baby, It’s Cold Outside:

EAT D’BLOODY BISCUITS!

I really can’t stay… (Eat d’bloody biscuits!)

What will they say? (Eat d’bloody biscuits!)

I know this is rude... (Eat d’bloody biscuits!)

But you bought too much food... (Eat d’bloody biscuits!! ...) (Sarah Walsh, Rockville, Md.)

The Little Drummer Boy:

BLITHELY MURDER MOTET

Hum, we told him; no lyrics, just hum.

Just stay on middle C—a fine rule of thumb.

He had no use for that (he’d had too much rum);

He tried for high B-flat! We wish he’d kept mum;

Made us look dumb; now we’re all glum.

Next year’s carol sing, we’ll leave out that bum—

Wouldn’t just hum. (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

What child is this who laid to rest on Mary’s lap is sleeping? =

Who’s this lad a-crying whilst animals stir? I hoped to sleep. (Matt Monitto)

And Last:

Walk the Line =

WELL, I HATE INK

Each time my name gets printed in The Post,

Reporters badger me from coast to coast.

The glare of fame just vexes me the most.

Drives me to drink. Well, I hate ink! (that beleaguered Jonathan Jensen)

And Even Laster:

Away in a Manger:

ANAGRAM WIN, YEA!

Wordplay has the danger of straining his head;

He unscrambles letters till he is half dead.

He’s ready to cry and call it a day,

The Scrabble tiles scattered in nonsense array.

His frustration’s growing, his gray matter aches,

And his biggest fear is no entry he makes.

But then he finds something that fills him with pride:

“Adeste Fidelis — SIESTA ELF DIED.” (Bruce Niedt, Cherry Hill, N.J.)

The text of “Away in a Manager” that Tony Crafter used to make his Clowning Achievement-winning anagram (including the title and subtitle):

AWAY IN A MANGER: A Traditional Carol

Away in a manger, no crib for a bed,

The little Lord Jesus laid down His sweet head.

The stars in the bright sky look down where He lay,

The little Lord Jesus asleep on the hay.

The cattle are lowing, the Baby awakes,

But little Lord Jesus no crying He makes.

I love Thee, Lord Jesus; look down from the sky

And stay by my side ’til morning is nigh.