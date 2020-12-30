This week: Write a poem of no longer than eight lines (plus an optional title) about someone who died in 2020, as in the mini-example above by Washington Post Ewwlogist Gene Weingarten. Google “deaths 2020” and you’ll find many lists of those who won’t be joining us this week. (And if you’re, say, thinking of writing an ode to The Late 2020, the Empress promises she won’t narrow her eyes and hiss, “Is that a someone?”) Note: The Invite is a humor/light-verse contest, so we don’t want straight-out sobbers; the verses should be leavened with wit and even a laugh. But neither should they be nasty or gloating. We have enough hurt in our world right now.

Submit up to 25 entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1417 (no capitals in the Web address). Deadline is Monday, Jan. 11; results appear Jan. 31 in print, Jan. 28 online.

Winner gets the Clowning Achievement, our Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives a face mask with one of those classic Judaica Fails, like last year’s menorah socks with seven candles. This one was supposed to say “NYC shtark” — “strong” in Yiddish — but someone placed the Hebrew letters left to right, giving them no Hebrew or Yiddish meaning, except that reading them right to left gives you the pronunciation “crotch.” Donated by Loser Edward Gordon.

The Style Conversational: The Empress’s weekly online column discusses each new contest and set of results. See this week’s, published late afternoon on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at wapo.st/conv1417.

The “You’re Invited” podcast: Eight half-hour episodes, including dish from the Empress and the Czar, and tips from top Losers. See bit.ly/invite-podcast.

M-Wahaha: Poems with new dictionary words

In Week 1413 the Empress once again asked our Loserbards for poems featuring words and phrases added recently to Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary.

4th place:

Cryosphere, the part of Earth’s surface where water stays frozen

Ice fields of Antarctica are disappearing quickly,

And pretty soon the penguins could be looking kinda sickly.

With global warming on the rise, our planet’s cryosphere

Might first become a swimming pool, and next a dryosphere. (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)

3rd place:

Iatrophobia, fear of doctors

I have severe iatrophobia —

Who knows what diseases they’re carrying?

But I think I can freeze my deep fear of MDs

When it comes down to whom I’ll be marrying. (Jesse Rifkin, Arlington, Va.)

2nd place

and the clam-flavored Clamdy Canes:

Impostor syndrome, persistent doubt about one’s ability and fear of being discovered to be incompetent

“Bid your impostor syndrome adieu,”

Said my therapist, Dr. Leroux.

“You’ll still feel like a fraud,

But that isn’t so odd,

For, in your case, it’s perfectly true.” (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

And the winner of the Clowning Achievement:

Useful idiot, a naive person who can be exploited politically

I had a useful idiot; for years he kissed my bottom.

I need a favor? Two or three? Well, every time I got 'em.

But now he's on his way out and I'm feeling kind of miffed.

Those millions that he's in my debt? I'm likely to be stiffed.

— V.P., Moscow (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)

Bury 'em, Webster! Honorable mentions

Canna, as in cannabis

Because his house calls cause such dread,

My doc now brings me canna bread.

For this, I am his biggest fan — a

Touter of his bedside manna.

(Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)

Most anything that’s canna,

I admit that I’m a fan a’.

With “herbal” skin cream I anoint,

But I like it better in my joint.

(Sam Mertens, Silver Spring, Md.)

Deepfake, an elaborately doctored photo or recording

So what if this keepsake

Is only a deepfake?

A Photoshopped image that shows me in bed

With a naked George Clooney

Doesn’t mean that I’m loony —

A loon would’ve put him in PJs instead.

(Melissa Balmain, Rochester, N.Y.)

When Trump starts conceding

And stops his impeding,

Reveals what he’s hidin’,

Congratulates Biden,

Accepts the results,

Appeals to adults,

You’ll see how they make

The perfect deepfake.

(Frank Mann, Washington)

Greige, gray-beige

A husband came back from the store:

“I’ve got greige paint you sent me out for.”

“Are you some kind of dope?

Can’t you see this is taupe?”

And she pointed him back out the door. (Hildy Zampella, Alexandria, Va.)

Iatrophobia, fear of doctors

Urgency-flurgency,

Virus-responding group —

All of your meetings Trump

Seems to omit.

Could be a symptom of

Iatrophobia:

Fear that your docs will say

“You’re full of [alternative facts].

(Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

Iatrophobia’s my curse,

My home I had to flee,

For what location could be worse

Than Baltimore, MD? (Mark Raffman)

The iatrophobe suffers from gastric distress

But fears doctors will just do him harm,

So he’s treating himself at the new CVS,

Where he may well be buying the pharm. (Chris Doyle)

Hydroxychloroquine can treat malaria or lupus.

It’s not a cure for covid, though our leader tried to dupe us.

The drug has many side effects like headaches and depression.

It’s rather like the president — so use it with discretion. (Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore)

WFH, working from home

WTF I WFH

Each and every day.

OMG IDK

How I can live this way.

IMHO FWIW

I’m sure I’ll make it through.

OK G2G TTYL

My Zoom meeting’s in two. (Leif Picoult, Rockville, Md.)

Kids gonna body-shame, that’s what they do.

So I have two heads, one more than you.

But I couldn’t care less — what the hell do I care?

I got a good-lookin’ head, and another to spare. (Roger Dalrymple, Gettysburg, Pa.)

Please keep physical distance — that’s so

You’ll be safer wherever you go.

Experts say that it’s smart

To stay six feet apart,

Or you might end up six feet below. (Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.)

CV, coronavirus

At a job interview,

What you don’t want to do

Is to give them your CV

By going “Ah-choo!” (Sarah Walsh, Rockville, Md.)

Melissophobia, fear of bees

“Melissophobia”! How glad I was

To hear this word — to know, when folks avoid me,

It’s just because they’re frightened of my name:

My personality is not to blame!

Oh how this knowledge comforted and buoyed me!

(Then, hearing “fear of bees,” I lost my buzz.) (Melissa Balmain)

Truthiness, maintaining without evidence that things are true

If QAnon truthiness spreads to this city, it’s

Likely to grow and produce useful idiots. (Chris Doyle)

Cryosphere, the part of Earth’s surface where water stays frozen

You cry for the summit without any snow;

With sea levels rising, you cry for the bay,

And hundreds of species with nowhere to go —

Yet nowhere, with temperatures rising, to stay.

You don’t have to cry for the cryosphere, though;

It cries for itself as it’s melting away. (Alex Steelsmith, Kailua, Hawaii)

I fled to far frontiers

Where bare ice pearled;

That suited me fine —

Of all the cryospheres

In all the world,

She walks into mine. (Brett Dimaio, Cumberland, Md.)

A unworldly young woman named Deb

Bought a teddy bear straight from Zagreb.

When it came, it was stuffed

With what ought to be puffed!

When gift shopping, avoid the dark Web. (Hannah Seidel, Alexandria, Va.)

Finna, “fixin’ to”

If you’re finna gettin’ thinna

You should cut back on your dinna.

But if you’re gladda growing fatta

Then by far you’re our big winna. (Jon Gearhart, Des Moines)

Losing weight, though I’d once been a gainer,

Is so easy, it couldn’t be plainer —

I just eat, eat and eat

Any meat, meat or meat;

Every paleo meal’s a no-grainer. (Frank Osen).

Thirsty, desirous of attention

KFC was so thirsty for hype

That it made a short movie (what tripe!)

’Bout a buff Colonel Harlan —

Should have said, “Look here, darlin’,

I’m a leg man, and you’re just my type.” (Mark Raffman)

To “Be Our Guest”

Anti-vax, anti-vax,

We don’t trust your deep-fake facts,

So give us herd immunity while you just grind your axe.

Just a minute on the lips, but forever, microchips!

Luciferin, that’s suspicious — please believe me, for my wish is

To be free, to be pure, not injecting your manure

And we sure don’t trust that Fauci and his hacks.

Sure, that covid’s a test for me, but my body knows best for me:

Anti-vax! Anti-vax! Anti-vax! (Ann Martin, Brentwood, Md.)

Still running — deadline Monday night, Jan. 4: Our retrospective in which you can enter any of 25 recent contests. See wapo.st/invite1416.