Now let’s take another gallop around the track for some pun-on-pun action, as we’ve done every year since 2006: This week: “Breed” any two of this week’s inking foal names and name the “grandfoal.” As always, the names may not exceed 18 characters including spaces, but one or more characters may be numerals, punctuation marks or other symbols. You may run words together, but the name should be easy to read. Use the format Name A x Name B = Grandfoal, as on this page. See this week’s entry form for a few more formatting tips.