Submit up to 25 entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1434 (no capitals in the Web address). Deadline is Monday, May 10; results appear May 30 in print, May 27 online. An alphabetized list of this week’s horses appears at the bottom ofthis page.
Winner gets the Clowning Achievement, our Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives a genuine souvenir mint julep glass from the 1983 Kentucky Derby (winner: Sunny’s Halo, progeny of Halo x Mostly Sunny; obviously Losers were not involved in the naming). Hey, I’ll also take better names for Halo x Mostly Sunny! And the ones in the intro to the results.
Horse jestnuts: Inking foal names from Week 1430
In Week 1430 — the biggest Style Invitational contest of the year — we once again supplied a list of 100 of the horses nominated for this year’s Kentucky Derby and other Triple Crown races, and asked you to “breed” any two names and name the “foal.” Submitted too frequently among the 3,834 entries: Gershwin x Big Fish = Porgy and Bass; Overtook x Helium = Passed Gas.
4th place:
Count Tolstoy x Uno = War and Pizza (Rob Wolf, Gaithersburg, Md.)
3rd place:
Like the King x Breadman = Elvis Pretzely (Bernard Brink, Cleveland, Mo.)
2nd place
and the book ‘Walter the Farting Dog’:
Troubadour x Chaos Reigns = Widespread Luting (Jonathan Paul, Garrett Park, Md.)
And the winner of the Clowning Achievement:
One Fast Cat x Soup and Sandwich = Usain BLT (Matt Monitto, Bristol, Conn.)
Win, place, no: Honorable mentions
Troubadour x Known Agenda = Rhymer Reason (Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf, Md.)
Royal Tryst x Savile Row = Lorde & Tailor (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)
Essential Quality x Swing Low = Pith & Pendulum (Rob Wolf)
Affable x I Am the Law = Friendly FOIA (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)
Helium x Beep Beep = Ballooney Tunes (Rivka Liss-Levinson, Washington)
Beep Beep x By George = Clooney Tunes (Fred Shuback, Silver Spring, Md.)
Affable x Risk Taking = Genial Herpes (Timothy D. Watts, Great Falls, Md.)
Beep Beep x Hidden Stash = Wile E. Peyote (J.J. Gertler, Alexandria, Va.; Brent and Elizabeth McBurney, Alexandria, Va.)
O Besos x Big Lake = Lip Loch (Kevin Dopart, Washington) [“Besos” means “kisses” in Spanish]
Gershwin x O Besos = Porgy and Buss (Pamela Love, Columbia, Md.)
By George x Untreated = She’s Got It! (Mary McNamara, Washington)
Highly Motivated x Big Fish = Carp Diem (Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, Va.; Larry Rifkin, Glastonbury, Conn.)
Never Surprised x Chaos Reigns = No Duh Rioty (Susan Geariety, Menifee, Calif.)
Cantata x Defunded = Can’tata (Sarah Walsh, Rockville, Md.)
Outasite x Chaos Reigns = Outamind (Drew Bennett, West Plains, Mo.)
Chaos Reigns x Soup and Sandwich = Capital BLTway (Jeff Shirley, Richmond, Va.)
Federal Bureau x Classier = J Edgar Louvre (Jon Gearhart, Des Moines)
Federal Bureau x Whole Shebang = J Edgar Oeuvre (Malcolm Fleschner, Palo Alto, Calif.)
Harvard x Classier = School Near Boston (Michael Doyle, Arlington, Va., a First Offender)
Defeater x Ubiquitous = It’s All Over (Danielle Nowlin, Fairfax Station, Va.; John O’Byrne, Dublin, Ireland)
Brooklyn Strong x Circumvent = Dodger (Bernard Brink)
O Besos x Defunded = 0 Pesos (Laurie Brink, Mineola, N.Y.)
Fly Like an Eagle x Midnight Bourbon = Fly Like an Emu (George Smith, Frederick, Md.)
Gershwin X Defunded = Rhapsody in Red (Ward Kay, Vienna, Va.)
Gershwin x Hush of a Storm = Rhapsody Blew In (Bruce Carlson, Alexandria, Va.)
Gershwin x Proxy = Replaceable You (Duncan Stevens)
One Fast Cat x Greatest Honour = Zoomer Cum Laude (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)
I Am the Law x One Fast Cat = Cuff Lynx (Kathy El-Assal, Middleton, Wis.)
Hush of a Storm x Money Mike = Hush Stormy (Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore)
Rebel’s Romance x Untreated= Clappomattox (Elden Carnahan, Laurel, Md.)
Red Flag x Untreated = Hammer and Sicko (Matt Monitto)
Swing Low x Royal Tryst = Suite, Marriott (Jeff Shirley)
Spielberg x Sainthood = E.T. Phone Rome (Hannah Seidel, Alexandria, Va.)
Savile Row x Santa Cruiser = HaberDasher (Fred Shuback)
Spielberg x Tarantino = E. F’n T. (Kevin Mettinger, Warrenton, Va.)
Untreated x Tarantino = Polyp Fiction (Mary McNamara)
Gershwin x Risk Taking = I Got Rhythm Method (Chuck Smith, Woodbridge, Va.; Richard Friedman, Silver Spring, Md., a First Offender)
Gershwin x Brooklyn Strong = I Got Rid ’Em (George Thompson, Springfield, Va.)
Ubiquitous X Keepmeinmind = I’m Biquitous Too (Barry Koch, Catlett, Va.)
Hot Rod Charlie x Never Surprised = Vroom and Bored (Hildy Zampella, Alexandria, Va.)
Super Stock x Chaos Reigns = Merch Madness (Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.)
Swing Low x Tarantino = Tango Unchained (Steve Langer, Chevy Chase, Md.)
Beep Beep x Hidden Stash = HonkIfYou’reHoardy (J.D. Berry, Springfield, Va.)
Big Fish x Gershwin = Tuna Piano (Pam Sweeney, Burlington, Mass.)
The Great One x Defunded = Waning Gretzky (Frank Mann, Washington)
Count Tolstoy x Elector = Recount Tolstoy (Pam Sweeney)
Core Curriculum x Tarantino = Gore Curriculum (Chuck Smith)
Sainthood x Gretzky the Great = Saint Hat Trick (Jonathan Jensen)
Moonlite Strike x Gretzky the Great = Whacks and Wayne (Pam Sweeney)
Fly Like an Eagle x Stayin’ Out Late = TimeKeepsOnSlippin (Laura Clairmont, Venice, Fla.)
Big Fish x Hold the Salsa = Marlin Blando (Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.)
I Am the Law x Hold the Salsa = Mild Bill Hickok (Laurie Brink)
I Am the Law x Hold the Salsa = Wyatt Urp (George Thompson)
Soup and Sandwich x Hyperfocus = Mmph! Talk Later (Joanne Free, Clifton, Va.)
Joe Man Joe x Pickin’ Time = Joe Ban Jo (Bernard Brink; Mike Hammer, Arlington, Va.)
Petruchio x Hidden Stash = TamingOfTheShroom (Bill Smith, Reston, Va.)
Santa Cruiser x Joe Man Joe = Polar Espresso (Matt Monitto)
By George x Overtook = Bye, George (Duncan Stevens)
Tarantino x Big Lake = Pulp Fishin’ (Rob Wolf; Lewis Lesansky, Burke, Va.)
Affable x Likable = Bitter Inside (John Folse, Bryans Road, Md.)
Outasite x Untreated = Parasite (Nancy Della Rovere, Silver Spring; Steve Honley, Washington)
Spielberg x Savile Row = Clothes Encounters (Jonathan Hardis, Gaithersburg, Md.; Mia Wyatt, Ellicott City, Md.; Mary McNamara)
Big Lake x Defunded = On Pyrite Pond (Lee Graham, Rockville, Md.)
Hyperfocus x Arabian Prince: In Tents (John O’Byrne)
Breadman x Arabian Prince: CruMBS (Kevin Dopart)
Money Mike x Defunded = Mike (Todd DeLap, Fairfax, Va.)
The “foals” to use for the Week 1434 grandfoal contest:
0 Pesos
Ballooney Tunes
Bitter Inside
Bye, George
Can’tata
Capital BLTway
Carp Diem
Clappomattox
Clooney Tunes
Clothes Encounters
CruMBS
Cuff Lynx
Dodger
E. F’n T.
E.T. Phone Rome
Elvis Prezely
Fly Like an Emu
Friendly FOIA
Genial Herpes
Gore Curriculum
HaberDasher
Hammer and Sicko
HonkIfYou’reHoardy
Hush Stormy
I Got Rhythm Method
I Got Rid ’Em
I’m Biquitous Too
In Tents
It’s All Over
J Edgar Louvre
J Edgar Oeuvre
Joe Ban Jo
Lip Loch
Lorde & Tailor
Marlin Blando
Merch Madness
Mike
Mild Bill Hickok
Mmph! Talk Later
No Duh Rioty
On Pyrite Pond
Outamind
Parasite
Passed Gas
Pith & Pendulum
Polar Espresso
Polyp Fiction
Porgy and Bass
Porgy and Buss
Pulp Fishin’
Recount Tolstoy
Replaceable You
Rhapsody Blew In
Rhapsody in Red
Rhymer Reason
Saint Hat Trick
School Near Boston
She’s Got It!
Suite, Marriott
TamingOfTheShroom
Tango Unchained
TimeKeepsOnSlippin
Tuna Piano
Usain BLT
Vroom and Bored
Waning Gretzky
War and Pizza
Whacks and Wayne
Widespread Luting
Wile E. Peyote
Wyatt Urp
Zoomer Cum Laude
Bonus: You can also come up with a better name for Halo x Mostly Sunny than Sunny’s Halo, winner of the 1983 Kentucky Derby.