This week, at the suggestion of Invite fan Gail Wright: Create a witty visual artwork that includes at least one real cicada or cicada casing (the body-shaped shell from which the insect emerges) and send us a photo of it. Dioramas like the ones in the Peeps contests are certainly welcome but not required; there is no required size or shape, as long as it looks good in your photos — red-eye is a plus in this contest. Given The Style Invitational’s tradition of wordplay, clever titles and/or captions are welcome as well (though not required). But as with the Peeps, impressive craftsmanship and a striking design can’t hurt. Don’t include others’ copyrighted work in your work.