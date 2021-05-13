This is a man that is seven feet tall

That bosses at center while blocking the ball

That kids like to bounce on the way to the mall

That sells them Air Jordans they wear in the hall

That leads to the gym where they shoot at the wall

That holds both a backboard and bucket for all

That dream of the day they can play like Chris Paul

That snares alley-oops on the way to the hoops

That a big man rejects for the rings he collects

That sit in the house that Shaq built. (Chris Doyle)