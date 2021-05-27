It’s yet another of our contests for Fun Fake Facts to Know and Tell — fictoids, we call them: This week: Give us some bogus trivia about the law — lawyers, courts, judges, police, odd laws, terminology, what have you, as in the examples by Loser Mike Gips, the nonpracticing lawyer (from “a school near Boston”) who suggested this contest.
Submit up to 25 entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1438 (no capitals in the Web address). Deadline is Monday, June 7; results appear June 27 in print, June 24 online.
Twice dammed: The grandfoals of Week 1430
Back in Week 1430 we asked the Losers to “breed” any two racehorse names from a list of this year’s Triple Crown nominees and name the foal; e.g., Count Tolstoy was “bred” to Uno to make War and Pizza. Then in the follow-up contest of Week 1434, they bred any two of those pun-riddled foals; here are the “grandfoals.”
4th place:
Dodger x Outamind = Ducker Carlson (Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.)
3rd place:
Widespread Luting x TamingOfTheShroom = PlayThatFungiMusic (J.D. Berry, Springfield, Va.)
2nd place
and the 1983 Kentucky Derby souvenir julep glass:
CruMBS x Lip Loch = Ruthless Ness (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)
And the winner of the Clowning Achievement:
HaberDasher x It's All Over = RIP What You Sew (Jonathan Paul, Garrett Park, Md.)
Foalout: Honorable mentions
Bitter Inside x Suite, Marriott = Vicious Roomer (Larry Gray, Union Bridge, Md.)
Hammer and Sicko x Widespread Luting = Rheum and Bard (Matt Monitto, Bristol, Conn.)
It’s All Over x War and Pizza = Doomino’s (Mark Raffman)
Bye, George x Merch Madness = Buy, George! (Eric Nelkin, Silver Spring; Larry Gray)
Genial Herpes x Replaceable You = Affair Trade (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)
Gore Curriculum x Ballooney Tunes = Bled Zeppelin (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)
Gore Curriculum x Ballooney Tunes = LEED Zeppelin (Mark Raffman)
Gore Curriculum x Parasite = Global Worming (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.; Rick Haynes, Boynton Beach, Fla.; George Thompson, Springfield)
Hammer and Sicko x Mike = Nail deGross Tyson (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)
Hammer and Sicko x Passed Gas = Pootin’ (Deb Stewart, Damascus, Md.)
Hush Stormy x Zoomer Cum Laude = Mute Stormy (Jesse Frankovich)
Gore Curriculum x IGotRhythmMethod = Inconvenient Youth (David MacGregor, Washington, a First Offender)
I’m Biquitous Too x Widespread Luting = But Are You Kulele (Eric Nelkin)
It’s All Over x IGotRhythmMethod = It’s All Ova (Chris Doyle)
Lip Loch x J Edgar Oeuvre = Kiss Intel (Jesse Frankovich)
Merch Madness x Capital BLTway = NCAAA (Jonathan Hardis, Gaithersburg, Md.)
Merch Madness x Parasite = Buy 1 Get 1 Flea (Eric Nelkin, J.D. Berry)
Polar Espresso x Hammer and Sicko = Caffiend (Jeff Hazle, San Antonio)
TamingOfTheShroom x Hush Stormy = ScaNDAlous (Frank Mann, Washington)
TimeKeepsOnSlippin x Bitter Inside = Into the FUture (Jesse Frankovich)
TimeKeepsOnSlippin x Capital BLTway = Intestate 495 (Danielle Nowlin, Fairfax Station, Va.)
TimeKeepsOnSlippin x IGotRhythmMethod = I’m Late I’m Late! (Mary Kappus, Washington)
TimeKeepsOnSlippin x Rhapsody in Red = Into the Fuchsia (Jeff Rackow, Bethesda, Md.)
TimeKeepsOnSlippin x HaberDasher = TieKeepsOnSlippin (Pamela Love, Columbia, Md.)
Waning Gretzky x Can’tata = Penalty Bachs (Jonathan Paul)
Replaceable You x School Near Boston = Replaceable U. (Eric Nelkin)
Whacks and Wayne x HonkIfYou’reHoardy = Schwing and Amass (Dave Matuskey, Sacramento)
Wile E. Peyote x Bitter Inside = Acme If I Care (J.D. Berry)
Wile E. Peyote x Bitter Inside = Toxic Mescalinity (Kevin Dopart, Washington)
Saint Hat Trick x Cuff Lynx = Halo Kitty (Rob Wolf, Gaithersburg, Md.)
0 Pesos x Pith & Pendulum = Po’ (Jonathan Hardis; Mark Raffman)
Bitter Inside x Replaceable You = Tears of a Clone (Mark Raffman)
Marlin Blando x Passed Gas = Smella! (Chris Doyle)
Ballooney Tunes x Genial Herpes = Warts Up, Doc? (Jon Gearhart, Des Moines)
Bitter Inside x Carp Diem = Kvetch of the Day (Jon Ketzner, Cumberland, Md.)
Ballooney Tunes x IGotRhythmMethod = The Wabbit Died (Mia Wyatt, Ellicott City, Md.)
Bitter Inside x Parasite = Biter Inside (Beverley Sharp)
Bitter Inside x Marlin Blando = Butter Inside (Jeff Shirley, Richmond, Va.; Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)
Bye, George x Clooney Tunes = Amal Alone (Kevin Krist, Aiken, S.C.)
Bye, George x Porgy and Bass = Farewell, Old Chum (Kevin Dopart)
Clooney Tunes x Polar Espresso = Hunky Brewster (Jeff Hazle)
CruMBS x Genial Herpes = Sheikh in Pox (Laurie Brink, Mineola, N.Y.)
Dodger x Hammer and Sicko = Tommy Lasordid (Bernard Brink, Cleveland, Mo.)
Dodger x HonkIfYou’reHoardy = Duck Duck Goose (Ellen Raphaeli, Falls Church, Va.; Duncan Stevens)
Dodger x Passed Gas = Methane in Action (Jesse Frankovich)
HaberDasher x 0 Pesos = All Hat No Cattle (Laura Bennett Peterson, Washington)
Elvis Pretzely x Gore Curriculum = Love Me Tenure (Mary McNamara, Washington)
Elvis Pretzely x I Got Rid ’Em = Blue Suede Shoos (Laurie Brink)
Fly Like an Emu x Clothes Encounters = Fly Like a Muumuu (Beverley Sharp)
Friendly FOIA x Rhymer Reason = Redactyl (Pam Sweeney, Burlington, Mass.)
Genial Herpes x I Got Rid ’Em = Chancres Away! (Bill Dorner, Indianapolis)
HaberDasher x 0 Pesos = Jos. A. Bankrupt (Chris Doyle)
Hammer and Sicko x Bye, George = Culture Clubbed (Richard Franklin, Alexandria, Va.)
Hammer and Sicko x Lip Loch = CommuNessie (Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, Va.)
IGotRhythmMethod x Saint Hat Trick = And Baby Makes 3 (Mary Kappus)
IGotRhythmMethod x Whacks and Wayne = Schwing Time (Roy Ashley, Washington)
It’s All Over x Cuff Lynx = You’reUnderAWrist (Jonathan Paul)
It’s All Over x Hammer and Sicko = Quit Stalin (George Thompson)
It’s All Over x Wyatt Urp = Saved by the Belch (Jesse Frankovich)
Marlin Blando x Pulp Fishin’ = Ol Meh and the Sea (Jon Ketzner)
Mild Bill Hickok x No Duh Rioty = Blandemonium (Duncan Stevens)
Mild Bill Hickok x Wyatt Urp = Mild Bill Hiccup (Eric Nelkin)
And our bonus challenge to come up with a better foal name for Halo x Mostly Sunny than Sunny’s Halo, the 1983 Kentucky Derby winner: They should have gone with: Corona Light (Bill Verkuilen, Brooklyn Park, Minn.; Jesse Frankovich) or Sunny and Cherub (Jesse Frankovich; Pam Sweeney).
