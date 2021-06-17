And just as we did recently in a contest that originally was about movies, we’ll take John’s suggestion to make it musical: This week: Sum up or otherwise reflect a well-known song as a limerick, as in the example above. No matter how obvious it is to you, please supply the title of the song you’re limericking. The title doesn’t have to appear within the limerick itself. If you’re focusing on a single verse, rather than, say, the whole “American Pie,” I might be able to run it for comparison along with the limerick, in which case the song doesn’t have to be quite as familiar.