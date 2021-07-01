Winner gets the Clowning Achievement, our new Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives a fabulous soft rubbery hand puppet depicting a, well, some indeterminate aquatic creature; guesses included a shark, barracuda, alligator and dinosaur. In any case it could be very useful if you were quite happy, thank you, with social distancing when it comes to hugs and touchiness. Donated by Loser Dave Prevar.