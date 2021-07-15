Here are 25 of the words used in the later rounds of this year’s bee, along with pronunciations and very short definitions. For Week 1445, you may write a poem using any of these, or you can see all the words at spellingbee.com/round-results. Either way, you can find definitions at M-W.com, Merriam-Webster’s website, but you’re likely to better understand the meaning if you Google the word and find it used in its real context. I’ll take any meaning or pronunciation that you find in an online dictionary.