Above is the answer grid for the Los Angeles Times puzzle that ran on this page July 11 — but I’ve covered more than half of the squares with the li’l legumes so that you can choose your own letters in almost all the words in the grid. This week: Write novel clues for as many as 25 answers in the grid, across or down, first substituting your own letters for any covered ones. Your answer may be a single word or a phrase, a real word or one you made up. (Treat unbeaned answers as those actual words.) The letters DON’T have to cross; just think of each answer on the grid as an individual word or phrase, just placed in an irritatingly unwieldy format instead of a nice tidy list. Also, your clues don’t have to be as brief as in real crosswords, but they shouldn’t run more than a dozen words or so.