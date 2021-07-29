Here’s a contest that we haven’t done in years, but — as you can see from the examples above — is as timely (and timeless) as ever. This week: Take any sentence from an article or ad in any publication (print or online) dated July 29 through Aug. 9, 2021, and interpret it in “plain English,” as in the examples above from our 2007 PE contest. Please include a link to the online article you’re quoting from, or the name and date of the print publication, for quality assurance purposes (Plain English: I don’t trust you).