The puntathlon: Altered sports names from Week 1444
In Week 1444 the Empress asked you to slightly change the name of a sport (or sport-related term) and describe the new one. Too many people to credit among some 1,800 entries offered the tryathlon (everyone gets a trophy), BMX changed to BM (you can imagine),the snot put (ditto) and the shot putt, hitting a 16-pound iron ball with a golf club.
4th place:
Offencing: Talk-show hosts compete to say the most reprehensible, dangerous things. The winner gets a prime-time spot on cable so they can complain every night about being “censored.” (John Hutchins, Silver Spring, Md.)
3rd place:
Worstminton: Instead of a shuttlecock, it’s played with a grenade. (Robert Schechter, Dix Hills, N.Y.)
2nd place
and the winner of the book “The Gas We Pass”:
American Ninja Worrier: Anxious parents must surmount a series of extreme obstacles, from the devilishly sensible “He’ll probably text us in the morning” to the terrifyingly reasonable “She’s an adult; she can make her own choices.” (Hannah Seidel, Alexandria, Va.)
And the winner of the Clowning Achievement:
Marrython: The only endurance sport where you try not to reach the finish line. (Melissa Balmain, Rochester, N.Y.)
Gave only 109 percent: Honorable mentions
Blaséball: Whatever it is that the Orioles do year after year. (Bruce Carlson, Alexandria, Va.)
Splatform diving: The world’s foremost bellyfloppers show what gravity and mass can do to an unsuspecting body of water. (Diana Oertel, San Francisco)
Antennis: Contestants find it’s really hard to hit a ball with a racket strapped to your head. (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)
Lagrosse: Players drink huge quantities of beer and try to score by vomiting into the opposing team’s goal. (Frank Mann, Washington)
March Adness: Three weeks of commercials, occasionally interrupted by a few minutes of basketball. (Eric Nelkin, Silver Spring, Md.)
The 20K talk: Two-person teams recite one of Aaron Sorkin’s walking dialogues without taking a breath. (Ira Allen, Bethesda, Md.)
Microsoftball: Every few innings the umpire updates the rule book, often requiring the game to restart. (Eric Nelkin)
Moderna pentathlon: Comprises the Vaccination Booking, the Serpentine Queue Dash, the Immediate Selfie Post, the Info-Sheet-Into-Recycling-Bin Toss and the Two-Days-Later Sore-Armed Sports Bra Removal. (Pam Sweeney, Burlington, Mass.)
Poll vault: Would-be voters try to clear the high bar set by their state legislators. (Diana Oertel)
100x4-meter relay: It’s all about the baton pass. (John Klayman, Fairfax, Md.)
Bandminton: Replace rackets with instruments: Amateur level: banjo; pro level: clarinet. (Craig Dykstra, Centreville, Va.)
Badmitten:Competitors must carry a tray full of cookies straight from the oven across the room wearing only thin gloves. (Art Grinath, Takoma Park, Md.)
Vladminton: Racket sport played shirtless on horseback. Strongly advised you let him win. (Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.)
2x4x100 relay: Long pieces of lumber ensure socially distanced handoffs. Just watch for splinters. (Pam Sweeney)
50-meter crash: All runners must change lanes before the finish line. (Marleen May, Rockville, Md.)
Slam donk: Bouncing the ball off a defender’s head and into the basket. Two points. (Brett Dimaio, Cumberland, Md.)
Archerry: Shooting an apple off someone’s head? That’s for novices! (Mike Gips, Bethesda, Md.; Drew Bennett, West Plains, Mo.)
Anarchery: No targets, just shoot at whatever you want. Not a highly attended event. (Brian Collins, Olney, Md.)
Fartchery: Silent but deadly arrows pierce through the air, misting their marks with pinpoint accuracy. Extra points for duration, volume and linger time. (Jon Gearhart, Des Moines; Dave Ferry, Purvis, Miss.)
Hibocce: Lawn bowling on a red-hot grill keeps the action moving. (Connie Ostrowski, Niskayuna, N.Y., a First Offender)
Arrhythmic gymnastics: Me trying to do a cartwheel. (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)
Baskeetball: When a player shoots a hoop, an opposing player blasts at the ball with a shotgun. Shooting another player draws two free throws (not by the fouled player). (John Kammer, South Riding, Va.)
Blobsled: A Winter/Summer Games crossover: Two sumo wrestlers ride down an iced and greased track in pursuit of a bowl of chankonabe. (Stephen Dudzik, Olney, Md.)
Canoedling: Not much paddling happens in this sport, unless your teammate is Christian Grey. (Lee Graham, Rockville, Md.)
Clickit: Chinese and Russian teams vie to entice naive Americans into opening email attachments. (Craig Schopmeyer, Kensington, Md.)
Fig skating: Instead of a garish costume, each skater wears nothing but a simple, elegant leaf. Not for the shy or the easily chilled. (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)
I’ll Pine skiing: Southerners sit around and long for snow. (Drew Bennett)
IdidArod: Madonna and J.Lo are among the participants in this popular New York sport. (Mark Turco, McLean, Va.)
Mototoss: Bodybuilders compete to see who can fling a Mini Cooper the farthest. (Terri Berg Smith, Rockville, Md.)
NASCARA: Competitors use the rearview mirror to put on eye makeup while driving 200 miles an hour. (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)
Po’lo: A street game played on bikes with sticks and a soda can. (Tom Witte)
Duper Bowl: The Republican primary. (Ward Foeller, Charlottesville, Va.)
Ruder Cup: A golf tournament featuring strategic coughing and tactical arm farts. (Jim Reagan, Herndon, Va.)
Earobics: The athletic contortions you undergo to get rid of the pool water that’s sloshing around your cochlea. (Duncan Stevens)
The 1,500-meeter: Politicians and sales reps compete in a networking marathon. Points for double handshaking, deep eye contact and addressing each person by name. (John Bunyan, Cincinnati) ‘
Greco-ramen wrestling: Using just their upper bodies, athletes try to pin each other in a giant tub of noodles. (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)
Greco-romantic wrestling: Manly grappling featuring intimate and provocative holds. Spectators often blush at the climactic “pin.” (Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, Va.)
Heavyweight doxing: Forget trash talk — if you really want to rattle your opponent in the ring, shout his street address to the crowd. (Melissa Balmain)
Serfing: Participants try to keep their heads above water as they are buffeted by wave after wave. (Joe Neff, Warrington, Pa.)
Stanley Cup Wayoffs: The NHL regular season just ended — which means seven more months of hockey. (Warren Tanabe, Annapolis, Md.)
Herptathlon: Seven competitors spin the bottle. The object is to avoid kissing the one with the cold sore. (Greg Dobbins, Boynton Beach, Fla.)
DiscUSPS:Contestants vie for the longest throw — measured in time to destination. (Mark Raffman)
Casketball: Last one in wins it. (Craig Dysktra)
