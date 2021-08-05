Just about a year ago, we checked in for the 17th time with limerick guru Chris Strolin, whose mission to create a full English dictionary with every entry in limerick form had worked its way up to the ha- words. (Chris’s current estimate for completion at OEDILF.com: Oct. 15, 2061. “I’ll live to see the Z- section open if I can just make it to my 109th birthday.”) And now for our 18th sliver of the dictionary: Supply a humorous, previously unpublished limerick significantly featuring any word, name or term beginning with “he-,” as in the example above from a 2010 limerick contest. By “significantly,” we mean that a “he” or “her” won’t qualify your limerick unless it were really focused on that word.