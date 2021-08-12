Here’s a contest we’ve done in different ways over the decades, first inspired by the “Before and After” category on “Jeopardy!”: Begin with a real name; append to it a word, name or expression so that they overlap; and finally define or “quote” the resulting phrase or name, as in the inking examples above.

The spellings don’t have to apply accurately to both elements — witness “Nicorette Butler,” star of “Gone With the Winstons” (Chris Doyle, 2010) — but they should be pronounced the same or you’re likely to spoil the joke.