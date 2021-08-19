Long lines at certain polling places: Elections in urban areas must present such wrenching choices that people take hours to ponder their options. In rural regions, however, voters can readily decide the agricultural-policy issues presented.
You are an anthropologist from the future. Or you are a visiting space alien. Or perhaps a visiting space alien anthropologist from the future. This week: Humorously describe some aspect of our current society as a space alien and/or future anthropologist might interpret it, as in the examples above by 692-time Humanoid Loser Duncan Stevens, who suggested this contest.
Lentil fill-ins: The partial crossword of Week 1446
In Week 1446 I presented a filled-in version of a recent crossword — but I covered a number of squares with lentils (see below). Then I asked the Losers to supply their own choice of letters to replace the lentils in any word or phrase, then give a creative clue. Here are the best among almost 1,200 entries.
See this week’s Style Conversational at wapo.st/conv1450 (published late afternoon Thursday, Aug. 19) for a host of hilarious plays on the lentilized PANTSONFIRE and other longer answers. (Click here to see the uncovered grid with the actual words.)
4th place:
P-AY > pBAY: Buy your clean urine sample here! (Leif Picoult, Rockville, Md.)
3rd place:
BO - - E > BOWIE: Famous for being big, shiny and cutting-edge in the 1970s — and the 1830s (Coleman Glenn, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.)
2nd place
and the canvas bag picturing heroic Obama a la Mao:
R-E > ROE: Supreme Court case that Supreme Court nominees may or may not have heard of, have no opinion about, and certainly are not intending to overrule (John Hutchins, Silver Spring, Md.)
And the winner of the Clowning Achievement:
T- - N > TEEN: I'm working on the definition, OKAY? (Roy Ashley, Washington)
Clues-lose situations: Honorable mentions
-HU-B-AR > THUG BEAR: National park resident, infamous for jacking pick-a-nic baskets, changes his serene name (Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf, Md.)
-P-R- > SPORT: What Grandpa calls you when he forgets your name (Daniel Galef, Tallahassee)
-O-EL > BOWEL: If you snarf an entire box of Cheerios at one sitting, you will have a ___ of cereal. (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)
-EAR - - > FEARTV: New name for Fox News? (Leif Picoult)
A-NE- > AWNET: The all-puppies-and-kittens YouTube channel. (Beverley Sharp)
-AN-SON-I-E > PANTS ON FILE: How the fashion police track down repeat offenders (Coleman Glenn)
-AN-SON-I-E > PANTS ON MICE: One way to control the rodent population (Lenard King, Richmond, Va., a First Offender)
-AN-SON-I-E > PANTS-ON FINE: What the Norwegian beach handball team has to pay for not wearing bikini bottoms (Miriam Nadel, Vienna, Va.)
A-T- > ALT-U: Liberty University. (Daniel Helming, Whitemarsh, Pa.)
B-R-STA > BORISTA: Long-winded coffee server: “Let’s walk through the flavor profile of Tuvaluan Botarga . . .” (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)
B-R-STA > BARDSTA: They serve up poems with your coffee. “Your double half-caf mocha Frappuccino/ Will soon arrive, as fast as a neutrino.” (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)
BAN- > BANK: If you owe it $10,000 and don’t have it, you’re in trouble. If you owe it $10 million and don’t have it, it’s in trouble. (Roy Ashley)
-CA- > ACAI: The kale of berries (Jeff Rackow, Bethesda, Md.)
DO-T- -L-ME: DOCTOR LAME: One of the few Marvel characters not to get a movie (John Hutchins)
DO-T- -L-ME > DON T. TOLD ME: Rioter’s reason for storming the Capitol (Sarah Walsh, Rockville, Md.; Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.)
E - E > EEE: The shores the Marines sing about. (Steve Glomb, Alexandria, Va.)
F-R - - > FARGO: Yoda’s travel plans in the Midwest (Bird Waring, Larchmont, N.Y.)
I - - > IFA: International Fonetic Alphabet (Steve Honley, Washington)
IN-NE- - > INANEST: The _____ bird, the cuckoo, still lives ____ (Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase; Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore)
-LDIES: ALDIES: Gore’s final inconvenient truth (Jesse Frankovich)
LE-O-B-O-N > LEMON BROWN: One of the new “back of the fridge” Crayola colors (Coleman Glenn)
LE-O-B-O-N > LEMON BROWN: The sourest man in the whole damn town. (Frank Mann, Washington)
NA - E > NAKE: Disrobe someone (synonym: “nu”) (Daniel Galef)
-O-EL > NOHEL: Anti-circumcision activist (Neal Starkman, Seattle)
O-I-E > OUIEE: Response to “Would you like to ride the French roller coaster?” (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)
P-O-IP > POODIP: What makes crudités even cruder (Robert Schechter, Dix Hills, N.Y.)
P- -P > PAMP: What some diapers do (Duncan Stevens)
R-A- -S > REARMS: What a starfish amputee does. (Gary Crockett)
SW- -T- - - -LOT- - > SWEET CHARLOTTE: Original Neil Diamond title before he realized the only rhyme he could think of was “harlot” (Todd DeLap, Fairfax, Va.)
SWE--T----LOT-- > SWEET CHARLOTTE: What we never hear the King of England say in “Bridgerton.” (Steve Honley)
SW- -T- - - -LOT- - > SWEATS THE LOTTO: Bets the milk money on Powerball (Steve Dantzler, Brookeville, Md.)
-H-N K-R > THINKOR: _____ thwim (Steve Glomb)
A-C- -RS> ANCHORS: They plumb the depths, both at sea and on TV. (Beverley Sharp; Kevin Dopart, Washington)
D-NY > DO NY: What they said after Debbie did Dallas (Ken Gallant, Sequim, Wash.)
- -E > WHE: The middle of nowhere (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)
-EI--S > HEIRS: Wills often split these (Jon Gearhart, Des Moines)
FO- - -ED > FOG-EYED: Wearing glasses with your mask (Chris Doyle)
- -TER > WATER: Substance formerly found in Lake Mead (John Hutchins)
-P-R- > SPURT: Something your body does when you’re a teenager going through puberty. (Daniel Galef)
And Last: -SI > F SI: Abbreviated form of “No ink again!?” (Mark Raffman)
And Even Laster: - - GY > EGGY: Your face when the Empress emails you with a screen shot showing that your favorite pun has 769,000 Google hits (Erika Reinfeld, Medford, Mass.)
