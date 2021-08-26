Looking through the archives for classic entries to turn into Style Invitational Ink of the Day graphics on Facebook, the Empress realized that it’s time for some new classics in a contest we first did in 1995: Give us a humorously bad “first draft” of a famous line from history, literature or entertainment, as in the examples above from waaay back in Week 108 (the Declaration quote won the contest). Obviously it needs to be clear to the reader what the original quote was, but please include the name of whoever said it.