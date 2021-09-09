ANNOUNCING THE 2021-22 LOSER MAGNETS! Each year since 2003, Our Art Guy Bob Staake has created a pair of magnets for the Invite’s honorable mentions. They may be the size of a business card, but you can also think of them as limited-edition (500 each) Staake prints. The ideas were inking entries in our 2015 contest for magnet slogans; “A Small Jester of Appreciation” is by Elizabeth Molyé; Nancy Della Rovere had suggested “No Cigar,” and Bob turned it into an homage to Magritte’s painting “This Is Not a Pipe.” Elizabeth and Nancy each win a magnet, six years later.