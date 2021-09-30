In Week 1452 the Empress once again presented the computer-generated word search grid below — again, alas, it was laden with an unholy number of Q’s and Z’s — and invited the Loser Community to start with any letter, then snake around it in all directions, Boggle-style, to “discover” a new term. The E wishes to thank Loser Todd DeLap, who developed and ran a validating program that flagged any entries on her shortlist that skipped a letter or doubled back on the same ones. For his efforts, Todd gets no ink but, FWIW, her gratitude.