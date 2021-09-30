We’ve been meaning to ask — or we’re meanly asking. This week: Ask an insulting rhetorical question in the form (or a variation) of “Is that your ____ or ____?” as in the examples above, all inking entries from Week 414 back in 2000. (We seem not to have redone this contest in the past 21 years.)
Ha and seek: Winning word-search neologisms
In Week 1452 the Empress once again presented the computer-generated word search grid below — again, alas, it was laden with an unholy number of Q’s and Z’s — and invited the Loser Community to start with any letter, then snake around it in all directions, Boggle-style, to “discover” a new term. The E wishes to thank Loser Todd DeLap, who developed and ran a validating program that flagged any entries on her shortlist that skipped a letter or doubled back on the same ones. For his efforts, Todd gets no ink but, FWIW, her gratitude.
4th place:
Starting at H-14, then to G-14, H-13, G-12, F-11, G-11: NO-DOPE: The person who abstains long enough before the drug test. (Dan Helming, Whitemarsh, Pa.)
3rd place:
From A-11: MR TELLMA: The little brother everyone hates. (Ken Gallant, Sequim, Wash.)
2nd place
and the finger-callus creator:
From G-13: ADOREMAT: What you risk becoming if you enter a relationship with a dreamy jerk. (Coleman Glenn, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.)
And the winner of the Clowning Achievement:
From F-14: OM-ZAP: A meditation-induced inspiration. In full lotus, Ellen suddenly experienced an om-zap: "What if I created a dog fitness program called Labs of Steel"? (Leif Picoult, Rockville, Md.)
Off the B-10 path: Honorable mentions
A-13: REVOLTEDER: Many Democrats, if The Orange One runs in 2024. (Craig Dykstra, Centreville, Va.)
A-3: REVOTER: Scary boogeyman GOP operatives tell their kids about at night. (Sam Mertens, Silver Spring, Md.)
B-13: VOLDEMELT: The least popular sandwich at the Hogwarts cafeteria. (Lee Graham, Rockville, Md.)
B-2: CALUTOPIA: The Golden State but without wildfires, earthquakes or Kardashians. (Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf, Md.)
B-3: VULCANT: Mr. Spock’s cousin who couldn’t even do the finger thing. (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)
B-6: VAX RX: What we really need: a vaccine against vaccine hesitancy. (Jon Ketzner, Cumberland, Md.)
B-7: XGRQX: Elon Musk’s next baby. “The gender-reveal party for XGRQX featured a cake in the shape of a hyperloop.” (Leif Picoult)
C-11: TEMPLETOG: A yarmulke or tallit. “Though he wouldn’t call himself observant, Josh would put on the templetogs once a year at Yom Kippur services.” (Stuart Rogers, Toronto)
C-11: TOTALLALY: You know, like, when something is, like, totally total. (Bill Gage, Nellysford, Va.)
C-4: QTOPIA: America’s return to greatness when President Trump is reinstated on
March 4 Aug. 13 sometime this fall. (Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore)
C-9: WRYME: An Ogden Nash poem. (Warren Tanabe, Annapolis, Md.)
D-10: LIPLOAD: A lot of sass. “Don’t you give me that lipload, young lady!” (Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.)
D-11: E-I-E-I-OWE: Old MacDonald had a mortgage. (Eric Nelkin, Silver Spring, Md.)
D-15: ABERANT: What Dixie newspapers called the Gettysburg Address. (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)
D-16: CABOODLE: Half poodle, half mutt. (Andrew Elby, Arlington, Va.)
D-2: CACA-LURE: “Tonight on Fox News . . .” (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)
E-12: MAT LIE: By “Welcome,” we don’t mean you and your pamphlet. (Lawrence McGuire)
E-12: MEATEOR: The chili dog that streaks through in the middle of the night. (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)
E-18: NIXT: To break up with someone over text. “I don’t know which is worse, nixting or ghosting. But at least with nixting, if he says something mean you can send a screen shot to his mom.” (Hannah Seidel, Alexandria, Va.)
E-8: WOOKER: One of Chewbacca’s especially attractive cousins. (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)
E-8: WUMMER: The season when it hits 78 in New York in February. (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)
F-13: REBRA: Dolly Parton’s industrial- strength underwire. (Chris Doyle)
G-15: ZOOMBEER: Beverage consumed from a ceramic mug with a fake tea bag tag sticking out. (Craig Dykstra)
H-8: QUAALOG: Bill Cosby’s dating journal. (Steve Fahey, Olney, Md.)
I-10: EGOPUTZ: A hopeless loser. “I alone can fix it,” declared the egoputz. (Mary Ellen McGlone, Gaithersburg, Md., a First Offender)
I-11: GOZINTER: Technical mathematical term for division. “Four gozinter 15 three times with three left over.” (Glen Matheson, Bay Shore, N.Y., a First Offender)
I-9: LEGO ZIT: The smallest tile in the Angry Teen People Pack. (George Thompson, Springfield, Va.)
K-12: ZAPTIVE: Entranced by watching your microwave tray turn. “So how have you been entertaining yourself while you’re working from home?” (Sarah Walsh, Rockville, Md.)
K-18: TANX: Shapewear you don’t have to squeeze into. (Frank Osen)
L-4: NIKEA: Purveyor of build-your-own shoes. Free Swedish meatballs when you buy a pair of Air Jörgens! (Coleman Glenn)
L-6: TEXAS UP: To pass laws that restrict voting and abortion rights. “GOP legislatures in 20 states are eager to Texas up.” (Marli Melton, Carmel Valley, Calif.)
N-11: MATTEL TEXAS: Maker of the Everything-Is-Bigger Barbie. (George Thompson)
O-16: EXMAN: Marvel’s first transgender superhero. (Brian Krupp, Lewes, Del., a First Offender)
Q-2: VIRTUE LENT: “This year, I’m giving up Patience.” (John Winant, Annandale, Va.)
S-5: PIDDLEE: What every parent of an infant becomes sooner or later. (Jonathan Jensen)
W-12: PAGUN: One who believes in the God of Fire . . . arms. (Frank Mann, Washington)
And Last: L-1: LET ME INK: The Style Invitational Loser’s weekly mantra. (Chris Doyle)
