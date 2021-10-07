At 40 go-rounds, it’s the most repeated Style Invitational contest over our almost 29-year history. Unlike the contest it’s vaguely modeled on, this one (like the Invite itself) passed from chief to chief without brouhaha (but, I hope, sufficient haha). This week: You are on “Jeopardy!”; above are various “answers.” You provide the questions, up to 25 of them to any or all. AND!!! “Jeopardy!” legend and now co-host Ken Jennings has volunteered — as he did last year — to weigh in on the Empress’s shortlist of Jeop-centric entries.