Ken Jennings
Zen Jennings
Spinal Jeopardy
Six hours without Facebook
Curry Spice
John Jacob Jingleheimer Fudd
Not the next TikTok dance craze
30,000 steps
Roads and Bridges
A self-driving pogo stick
3 1/2 pounds
A bun in the oven
Still a Googlenope
Not a future “Jeopardy!” category
Such a stupid question
Ask Backwards XL

At 40 go-rounds, it’s the most repeated Style Invitational contest over our almost 29-year history. Unlike the contest it’s vaguely modeled on, this one (like the Invite itself) passed from chief to chief without brouhaha (but, I hope, sufficient haha). This week: You are on “Jeopardy!”; above are various “answers.” You provide the questions, up to 25 of them to any or all. AND!!! “Jeopardy!” legend and now co-host Ken Jennings has volunteered — as he did last year — to weigh in on the Empress’s shortlist of Jeop-centric entries.

Submit up to 25 entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1457 (no capitals in the Web address). Deadline is Monday, Oct. 18; results appear Nov. 7 in print, Nov. 4 online. See the entry form for easy formatting directions.

Winner gets the Clowning Achievement, our Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives a real collector's item: a mint-condition 2004-08 Style Invitational Loser T-shirt regifted by Invite GOAT Chris Doyle, who won it as one of his 188 runner-up prizes and never wore it, possibly because it's a generous XL and Chris is a generous S.

Other runners-up win their choice of our "For Best Results, Pour Into Top End" Loser Mug or our "Whole Fools" Grossery Bag. Honorable mentions get one of our new lusted-after Loser magnets, "A Small Jester of Appreciation" or "Close, but Ceci N'est Pas un Cigare." First Offenders receive only a smelly tree-shaped air "freshener" (FirStink for their first ink). The headline "Read Herrings" is by Chris Doyle; Jon Gearhart wrote the honorable-mentions subhead.

The Style Conversational: The Empress’s weekly online column discusses each new contest and set of results. See this week’s, published late Thursday, Oct. 7, at wapo.st/conv1457.

Read herrings: Misinterpreted book titles from Week 1453

In Week 1453 we asked you to add a subtitle to a book title thatwould totally change the subject of the book. Hundreds of the 2,200 entries were sent in by Captain Obvious and Friends; the Empress yawned through “A Farewell to Arms: The Story of Venus de Milo” or “A Brief History of Time: 100 Years of the Newsmagazine.” But the entries below woke her up.

4th place:

One Hundred Years of Solitude: A Jewish Mother Waits for Her Son’s Weekly Visit (Bill Kullman, Washington, a First Offender)

3rd place:

As I Lay Dying: Memoirs of America’s Worst Standups (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

2nd place

Left Behind: Thirty Days to a Better Butt (Vol. 1) (Seth Tucker, Washington)

And the winner of the Clowning Achievement:

Silent Spring: The Year I Forgot About Valentine's Day (Dave Prevar, Annapolis, Md.)

Weakly readers: Honorable mentions

Go, Dog. Go! Ten Steps to Being the Perfect Wingman (Todd DeLap, Fairfax, Va.)

1984: The Year That Gave Us Khloé Kardashian (Ivars Kuskevics, Takoma Park, Md.)

A Farewell to Arms: How to Fit More Chairs at the Dining Table (Melissa Muckenhirn, Urbana, Ill., a First Offender)

A Raisin in the Sun: The Grapes of Wrath, Part 2 (Luke Baker, Columbia, Md.)

All Creatures Great and Small: A Carnivore’s Cookbook (Robyn Carlson, Keyser, W.Va.)

All Things Wise and Wonderful: Donald Trump, in My Own Words (Frank Mann, Washington)

And Then There Were None: How Three Persistent Kids Discover Where Mom Hid the Snickers (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)

Apples Never Fall: The Flat Earth Society’s Guide to Gravity (Lee Graham, Rockville, Md.)

Becoming: My Life, by Melania Trump (Amanda Yanovitch, Midlothian, Va.)

Captain Underpants: History’s Worst Commando Unit Leader (Jon Ketzner, Cumberland, Md.)

Catch-22: An Analysis of Last Season’s 601 Washington Football Team Passing Attempts (Jesse Rifkin, Arlington, Va.)

Dial “M” for Murder: How Automated Messages Have Slowed Down 911 (Jon Gearhart, Des Moines)

Fahrenheit 451: A Guide to Precision Baking (Dan Galef, Tallahassee)

For Whom the Bell Tolls: A Former “Gong Show” Insider Tells All (Diane Lucitt, Ellicott City, Md.)

Goodnight Moon: And Other Inappropriate Endings to Bad Dates (Dave Airozo, Silver Spring, Md.)

Great Expectations: That One Week in June Before the Delta Variant Hit (Todd DeLap)

Harold and the Purple Crayon: A Child’s Guide to Creating Their First NFT (Marc Sasseville, Burke, Va.)

Hop on Pop: Do You Know How Much Caffeine Is in Your Mountain Dew? (Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.)

Howard’s End: The Shock Jock Tells About His Colonoscopy (Steve Fahey, Olney, Md.)

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: . . . He’ll Ask for a Glass of Milk and Then Medicare: The Dangerous Creep of Socialism (Robin Rowland, Potomac, Md.)

It Ends With Us: 1001 Latin Singular Nouns (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)

Mark Twain: A Maryland Commuter’s Daily Nightmare, by E. Fudd (Steve Glomb, Alexandria, Va.)

Never Let Me Go: My Quest for the Guinness World Record for Urine Retention (Kevin Dopart, Washington)

No Exit: 101 Cures for Constipation (Melissa Balmain, Rochester, N.Y.)

Smiley’s People: The Creators of Emoji (Phyllis Reinhard, East Fallowfield, Pa.)

So Big: Nicki Minaj’s Cousin’s Friend’s Covid Vaccine Memoir (Marty Gold, Arlington,Va., a First Offender)

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Delegate, Delegate, Delegate, Delegate, Delegate, Delegate, Delegate (Dave Prevar)

The Bridges of Madison County: Highlights of Page 2,391 of the 2021 Infrastructure Bill (Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore)

The Color Purple: A Photo Essay of Carpenters’ Thumbs (Bill Cromwell, Keswick, Va.)

The Hunt for Red October: The Leaf Peeper’s Guide to New England (John Klayman, Fairfax, Va.)

The Neverending Story: Climbing to the Next Floor at M.C. Escher’s House (Jesse Frankovich)

The Neverending Story: Mrs. Greene Next Door Talks About Her Bunions (Ellen Raphaeli, Falls Church, Va.)

The Overstory: How to Convince Friends and Family That the 2020 Election Is Done (Terri Berg Smith, Rockville, Md.)

The Ox-Bow Incident: Why You Shouldn’t Dress Your Farm Animals in Cutesy Costumes (Barbara Turner, Takoma Park, Md.)

The Poky Little Puppy: Caring for Your Dog After a Porcupine Encounter (Coleman Glenn, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.)

The Story of O: Part 2 of “Tic-Tac-Toe: A History” (Andrew Elby, Arlington, Va.)

The Tempest: My One-Hour Career With Kelly Services (David Terry, Arlington, Va., a First Offender)

Wuthering Heights: A Collection of the World’s Finest Wuthering (Todd DeLap; Peter Jenkins, Bethesda, Md.)

Little-Known Facts About Well-Known People: Did You Know Jeff Bezos Owns The Washington Post? (David Shombert, Harrisonburg, Va.)

And Last: Pat the Bunny: The Empress Goes Undercover at the Playboy Mansion (Jesse Frankovich; Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.; Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)

Still running — deadline Monday night, Oct. 11: our contest for “Is that your ___, or …” insults. See wapo.st/invite1456.

