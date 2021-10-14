This week: Use all the letters of any TV show (including streamed ones), past or present, to create a new show; or it can be a new episode of the original, as in the first example, out of the mind — the out-of-his-mind mind — of Bob Staake. The other examples, of new shows, are by 58-time Loser Sarah Walsh, who suggested this contest and just might have been thinking about her own appearances on both “Jeopardy!” (2017) and “The Chase” (2021). Your entry can be an anagram — the letters simply rearranged — like the first and third examples, or you may repeat any letters as often as you like, like the other two. You can’t omit any of the letters from the original, though.