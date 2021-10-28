This week: From the list at the bottom of this page, write a humorous poem of eight lines or fewer featuring one or more of these terms, as in the example above by Pulitzer Prize winner Gene Weingarten, who deems it “the best humorous poem ever written” and “perhaps my greatest work ever.” Either look up the words at M-W.com or click on the links in the online Invite at wapo.st/invite1460.