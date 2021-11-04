Here’s a contest that we haven’t done since 2010 — and most of the names spoofed that year aren’t exactly of the hour right now: Lohan, Reubens, Whittington, Rangel, Haynesworth, Fenty. So! This week: Create an eponym — a word based on the name of a well-known person — define it, and perhaps use it in a humorous sentence, as in the examples above by Loser Duncan Stevens, who suggested doing this contest again, and from earlier Invite contests.