The ex-president (To “You’ll Never Get Away From Me” from “Gypsy”)

You’ll never get away from me.

You are stuck with DJT every single day.

Sure, you could say, “He’s last year’s news,”

But the base would just refuse to hear what you say.

I dominate the GOP,

Never mind the RNC. They cannot say “Bye!”

They know, even if they pray,

That they’ll never win again

Without my okay. (Irene Plotzker, Wilmington, Del.)