We have it on excellent authority (i.e., the Empress’s crossed fingers) that there is a perfect caption for each of the cartoons above — a hilarious quote, a deft description — that will seem as if Bob Staake had that very joke in mind when he drew it. It’s just waiting for you to come up with it and send it to us. (Okay, maybe someone else will; we don’t care who, TBH.) This week: Write a caption, either descriptive or in dialogue, for any of the cartoons above, up to a total of 25 entries.