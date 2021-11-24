In the spirit of this holiday season, let’s keep the E semi-sane and please format your entries like this: Begin each entry with “Picture A:,”“Picture B:,” etc. (no, not with the quotation marks, silly), then follow it on the same line with your caption. This will let the E click on “Sort” with her trusty laptop and vwoom all the Picture A’s are in one giant list. Since these cartoons will appear in black-and-white in the print Post, any captions that refer to the colors will run only in our online results. (Duh.)
New-word oders: Def poetry from dictionary additions
In Week 1460, we once again asked for poems using words (or usages) newly added to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary at M-W.com.
4th place:
FTW means “for the win”
But to fans’ never-ending chagrin
It’s not hard to foresee
That our WFT
Will have gone FTL yet agin.
(Craig Dykstra, Centreville, Va.)
3rd place:
I’ve a typical dad bod, that’s clear:
Chubby cheeks, flabby arms, pudgy rear.
On my head, hair I lack,
But there’s lots on my back,
And the six-pack I carry is beer.
(Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.)
2nd place
and the cute plush coronavirus:
“Because” as a preposition:
If ever, oh ever, a Wiz there was
The Wizard of Oz is one because
Because, because, because, because, because,
Because reasons.
(Steve Bremner, Philadelphia)
And the winner of the Clowning Achievement:
The fourth trimester, the months after the birth:
We cuddled you close for the whole fourth trimester —
We cherished that bond, and the closeness was heaven.
And dear, we still love you; we don't mean to pester —
But . . . leave. It's trimester one hundred and seven.
(Coleman Glenn, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.)
No-ha Webster:
Honorable mentions
TBH (“to be honest”):
My mama said: “Truth is the key.
So an honest man’s what you must be!”
But I so love to lie — It’s the way I get by.
TBH, TBH is not me.
(Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.)
Petaflops and teraflops, huge units of computing speed:
In Loudoun, massive edifices sprang up overnight.
Now petaflops and teraflops are stored there.
And meanwhile, all their school board meetings end up in a fight.
With ordinary courtesies ignored there.
(Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)
The speed of his servers in petaflops
Won’t matter when Zuckerberg’s Meta flops.
(Kevin Dopart, Washington)
Cellie (cellmate):
My cellie informed me the very first day
To steer clear in the yard of a convict called Jethro,
A Tennessee man who in high school, they say,
Was once voted most likely to wind up on death row.
(Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)
Dad bod:
Bring me a burger, with bacon and cheese
Fries on the side, and some onion rings, please.
Forget that kale salad and freshly steamed cod —
I’m too busy sculpting my summer dad bod.
(Frank Mann, Washington)
“Aquaman” hunk Jason Momoa body-shamed on Twitter for a photo showing a bit of belly fat:
Hubbida bubbida
Jason Momoa has
Shoulders like boulders and
Arms like a god.
Dads who are striving for
Aquamanicity
Might want to settle for
Jason’s dad bod!
(Amanda Yanovitch, Midlothian, Va.)
My doorbell camera makes my privacy complete!
(Not so much for people walking down the street.) (Kevin Dopart)
Pregnancy has knocked me flat.
Baby’s born; what’s left is fat!
Fourth trimester’s not so hot:
Wait is over; weight is not.
(Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)
An “air fryer’s” really an oven; it
Will not fry a thing that you shove in it.
I’ve tried the same lie —
“This spud tastes like a fry!” —
But I can’t trick my kids into lovin’ it. (Coleman Glenn)
A rash from poison oak,
A sunburn raw and red,
Some gorp that made me choke,
A branch that whacked my head.
This camping trip was dire,
But here’s what hurt the most:
Stood too close to the fire,
And had a wiener roast. (Mark Raffman)
Give Donald Trump
An elbow bump
’Cause when he shakes
Your hand it takes
A while to end
For he can tend
To be too slow
To let things go. (Jesse Frankovich)
OG: (Original Gangster, or the true original):
In order to bring younger folks to the fold,
My church sings a rewritten key:
They scoff at our texts as outdated and old,
Replete with “thy,” “art thou” and “thee.”
But I’m grinding my teeth when we read “Jesus LOLed”
And refer to our Lord as “OG.”
(Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)
“Because” as a preposition:
I love levity
But this haiku has to end
Because brevity
(Frank Mann)
I mourn the tragic loss of “of”
In many an online yammer;
The shortened form I do not love.
Why not? Because, well, grammar. (Duncan Stevens)
’Twas last night that I had a sublime dream
Where I conquered K2 with my climb team.
That is all, there’s no pun.
Now this limerick’s done.
The last line is just here because rhyme scheme. (Gary Crockett)
