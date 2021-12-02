This week: Name some humorous news event to happen in 2022, as in the examples above; the last two are by Loser Malcolm Fleschner, from whose humor column we brazenly stole this timeline idea years ago. (The column is now at MalcolmFleschner.substack.com; his own Year in Preview will be out late this month.) Include a date for the event only if it’s relevant; if not, the Empress will add one at random to fill up the timeline.