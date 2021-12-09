As the saying goes, newspapers are the first draft of history, and, well, first drafts can sometimes be, well, not quite correct. But reputable papers like The Washington Post — yes, it is one, even though it runs this column every week — make it a point to fess up when they get something wrong. Here’s a contest we haven’t done since the Empress’s first year, back in 2004: This week: Give us a funny “correction” that a newspaper or magazine might offer, as in the examples above from Week 609.