The obvious reason: You get a second chance to enter the past year’s Style Invitational contests. This week we look back at the first half of the year — including perennials like “joint legislation” and foal names, as well as one-offs like our cicada diorama contest (this time with your choice of bug); I’ll leave you in suspense about next week’s contest. This week: Enter (or reenter) any Style Invitational contest from Week 1413 through 1439, except for Weeks 1414-1416, which are last year’s retrospectives plus the 2021 Year in Preview. You may enter multiple contests as long as you don’t submit more than 25 entries in all. And yes, feel free to use more current references this time around.