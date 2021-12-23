This week we finish our two-part opportunity to revisit the past year’s contests; the 24 in this second half of our Kook’s Tour include everything from haiku to insulting questions to song parodies to captions for the cartoons published today. This week: Enter (or reenter) any Style Invitational contest from Week 1440 through 1464. You may enter multiple contests as long as you don’t submit more than 25 entries in all. You’re free to use updated references, and contests involving content from newspapers will use current ones.