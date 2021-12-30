Like death and taxes, there’s, well, death. And lives to be commemorated Style Invitational-style, as we do at the top of every year. This week: Write a poem of no longer than eight lines (plus an optional title) about someone who died in 2021, as in the double dactyl above by Lover of Baseball, Double Dactyls and Bad Language Gene Weingarten. Google “deaths 2021” and you’ll find many lists of our, alas, always crowded field of candidates for a witty elegy. Remember that the Invite is a humor/light-verse contest, so your verse should provoke a smile rather than a blubber; but it shouldn’t be ghoulish or gloating. Don’t cause pain.