This contest was suggested by Style Invitational GOAT Chris Doyle. Before amassing his 2,000-plus blots of ink with us, Chris got even more than that (under a variety of names) in the old New York Magazine Competition, the inspiration for the Invite. Chris suggests we revisit one of its 973 contests, this one from 1995: This week: Add a “prefix” — by which we mean at least one syllable of any kind (but not multiple words) — to the beginning of any word in a well-known phrase, name, book title, etc., and describe the result, as in the examples above adapted from the NYM contest. As always with such new-coinage Invite contests, you’re welcome to make your entry funnier and unique by using the term in a funny sentence. You could even add more than one “prefix” within your phrase; just be sure that the original phrase or name is still obvious.