As Yes He Is the President’s second year begins, the Empress tips her tiara in our annual Tour de Fours neologism contest. This week: Coin a word or phrase containing the letters B-I-D-E — consecutively but in any order — and describe it, as in the examples above. Even with 24 possible permutations of the letters, there’s a good chance someone else will send in the same word you think of, so it could come down to the funniest description, especially if it shows how the neologism could be used in real life.