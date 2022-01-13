In the following two decades, as Redford continued to serve as the public face of Sundance while leaving the day-to-day management to festival director Geoffrey Gilmore (now running the Tribeca Film Festival), Sundance helped radically remake the landscape of the film industry by offering an alternative to Hollywood studio fare and giving voice to an increasingly diverse multiplicity of voices. It’s the festival that brought us “Sex, Lies, and Videotape” in 1989, “Reservoir Dogs” in 1992, “Little Miss Sunshine” in 2006 and “Summer of Soul” in 2021, and that helped launch the careers of (just to name a few) Steven Soderbergh, Quentin Tarantino, Richard Linklater (“Slacker”), Darren Aronofsky (“Pi”), Lisa Cholodenko (“High Art”), Lee Daniels (“Precious”), Debra Granik (“Winter’s Bone”), Ryan Coogler (“Fruitvale Station”) and Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”). Independent cinema had always existed in the United States, but with Sundance, it became a market force and a cultural zeitgeist that continues to this day. (Redford, who announced his retirement from acting with 2018’s “The Old Man and the Gun,” has ceased any active involvement with the festival, saying in a 2020 interview, “It’s gotten so big; it’s beyond my control.”)