“[These] workers are the backbone of the United States’ creative economy, and the creative backbone is in the process of breaking,” said Clay Lord, vice president of strategic impact at Americans for the Arts.

The survey was launched this month as part of the Artist Relief initiative, a coalition of small and midsize arts grant-makers that have come together to help the nation’s cultural workers. With $5 million in seed money from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and matching gifts from more than two dozen others, Artist Relief is distributing $5,000 emergency grants to financially struggling artists, including visual and performing artists and others in creative jobs.

It is a segment in dire need.

“They are not paid employees of an organization but often have many different clients in many different places, in different genres, doing a lot of projects with different people,” Lord said.

After projected losses, the survey found that the average respondent expects to earn about $17,000 this year.

In addition, about one-third of respondents said they have at least one other noncreative job. About half of those positions have been affected by layoffs or furloughs, the survey found.

More than 51,000 applications were submitted to Artist Relief in its first two weeks, illustrating the widespread need for assistance, said Deana Haggag, president and chief executive of United States Artists and a founding member of the coalition. The fund plans to distribute 2,000 grants through September.

“The fund is operating as a bridge,” Haggag said, noting that the grants will buy time for the artists and the coalition of nonprofit groups. “It is a bridge for us to learn how to work together, how to collaborate. We’ve never faced a problem this big.”

The research collected from the Americans for the Arts survey will help inform the group in its efforts, which will take years.