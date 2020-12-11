The 37-year-old prince wed Sofia Hellqvist, now 36, in June 2015. They said the “new little member of our family” would be a sibling to their sons, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel.
The king is Sweden’s head of state, but his duties are ceremonial and he holds no political power.
The royal family is hugely popular in Sweden and the monarchy enjoys widespread support despite the egalitarianism that otherwise characterizes society in the Nordic country.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.