Tarantino receives honorary degree from Israeli university

JERUSALEM — Celebrated American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino can now add doctor to his long list of titles.
Tarantino, who in 2018 married Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick, splits his time between Tel Aviv and Hollywood.
The university noted Tarantino’s “strong ties to Israel through his wife Daniella, and for making Israel his second home.”
Tarantino’s films are known for their signature dark humor. They have garnered global recognition, including seven Academy Awards. His films “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained” won him Oscars for best original screenplay.