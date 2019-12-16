Megan Thee Stallion, Gottsagen and Quaid join actors Florence Pugh, Kaitlyn Dever, Barbie Ferreira and Jonathan Majors on the AP’s third annual list of entertainers who memorably broke through to the mainstream this year. Pugh has been seen throughout the year, from the thriller “Midsommar” to this month’s “Little Women.” Majors made his mark in the critically acclaimed “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.” Ferreira’s transition from modeling to acting paid off with her star-making turn in the gritty teen drama “”Euphoria.” Dever stood out not only for the witty flick “Booksmart” but for her role as a sex crime victim in the searing Netflix drama “Unbelievable.”