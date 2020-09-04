“Before I had any sense of anything financial, I was on my way to New York to persuade the producers it needed to come to the Kennedy Center,” president and chief executive Deborah Rutter said about the work, which she saw early in its Broadway run and three years before it debuted in Washington. “It tells the story of our country, it is a transformative work, it breaks artistic boundaries and shows how we merge art forms. It has all the magic.”

The Kennedy Center paid the tour’s producer $50.4 million for 112 performances in the 2,362-seat Opera House, according to its recently filed tax return. The contract was almost five times the $10.9 million the Kennedy Center paid for “The Book of Mormon,” the blockbuster it hosted for nine weeks in 2015.

The revenue from the 14-week stop — a highly praised production that ran from June 12 to Sept. 16, 2018 — was included on the previous year’s return, reflecting the period when the show was being performed. In fiscal year 2018, program revenue jumped $49.6 million from the prior year, to $135.6 million. (Not all of that can be attributed to “Hamilton,” arts center officials said, but it was by far the biggest event of the year.)

The Kennedy Center does not disclose individual show data. But, in addition to program revenue, tax documents show a $6 million bump in ticket handling fees and $1.5 million increase in parking, restaurant and other event revenue in 2018.

Arts center executives weighed three factors when deciding to book the show, Rutter said. They considered its contribution to the arts center’s artistic mission, the availability of the center’s largest venue for an extended period — and its financial impact.

“‘Hamilton’ knocks it out of the park for all three. It’s a fantastic service to community, it delivers on mission and it actually makes money,” Rutter said. “In all three of those ways it exceeded our expectations.”

The arts center declined to discuss the details of the contract with Adventureland LLC, the producer. And a spokesman of the show declined to answer questions about the Kennedy Center contract or the tour in general.

“Hamilton” played to full capacity for the entire run, Rutter said. Its weekly average cost was $3.67 million, significantly more than what other performing arts centers paid for the 2018 tour. The Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Southern California paid $7.5 million to host the show May 8-27 in its hall, a weekly average of $2.5 million. The Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte paid $7.1 million, or $1.8 million a week for a four-week, 32 performance-run in its Belk Theater Oct. 10-Nov. 4.

Tickets at the smaller Belk Theater, which seats about 2,118, ranged from about $74 to $174, with premium seats at $434, significantly less than the Kennedy Center’s $99 to $199, with premium seats set at $625. At the 2,956-seat Segerstrom, tickets were priced from about $80 to $200, with premium seats at $600.

The venues don’t share how many tickets were sold at each price level, a factor that changes with each production and is important to determining gross sales. But calculating the cost per ticket shows the average seat at the Kennedy Center was about $190, compared with $106 at Segerstrom and $104 at Blumenthal.

The nonprofit arts center’s bottom line is just one way of evaluating the show’s run. Another important gain was the new audiences the hit production delivered. About 45 percent of ticket buyers were new to the arts center, Rutter said, a figure beyond expectations and of significant value in an industry desperately trying to reach new people.

Other benefits are harder to link directly to the show, which was one of the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipients, making it the first artistic work given the prestigious award. Like other arts centers, the Kennedy Center announced in early 2016 that it would present the musical as part of the 2017-2018 season. It encouraged fans to buy subscriptions that year to improve their access seats in the subscription season that included the blockbuster show. As a result, theater subscriptions more than doubled between 2016 and 2018, to 11,253. That figure dropped to 8,440 in 2019, when there was no “Hamilton” on the bill. It was 10,389 this year, ahead of the show’s planned return engagement before covid-19 precautions forced the venue’s closure. That return will still happen, the Kennedy Center has said, though no new dates have been announced.

“The demand is there, but finding another 14-week slot isn’t something you can do easily,” Rutter explained. “But you can be assured it will be back as soon as possible.”

Memberships — which start as low as $60 and include early access to single-ticket sales — also grew in the “Hamilton” era. The Kennedy Center will not disclose the exact numbers, but officials report a 54 percent increase in members from 2017 to 2018, followed by a 35 percent drop last year. The ranks grew by 1 percent this year.

“Certainly the $50 million number is striking, but the Kennedy Center couldn’t not have ‘Hamilton.’ You can’t be a performing arts center of pedigree and not have the hottest property on the market,” said Brett Egan, president of the DeVos Institute of Arts Management at the University of Maryland.

In addition to the gains in direct revenue, growth in subscriptions and memberships mean money in the bank months and even years in advance, Egan said. These relationships also deepen an organization’s connection to patrons and are often the first step to cultivating future donors.