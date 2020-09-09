“The aperture must widen to reflect our diverse global population in both the creation of motion pictures and in the audiences who connect with them,” academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a joint statement about the new standards, which were based on similar rules developed for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. “The Academy is committed to playing a vital role in helping make this a reality. We believe these inclusion standards will be a catalyst for long-lasting, essential change in our industry.”

Since coming under fire five years ago for featuring overwhelmingly white and male nominees, the Oscars have looked more like the world in recent years, with filmmakers of color, international artists and women taking the stage for their work in movies like “Black Panther,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Roma” and “Parasite.”

As encouraging as those optics have been, though, the statistics remain dismal: According to a study of the top 1,200 films from 2007 to 2018 by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California, women still account for only around a third of speaking roles. They’re even scarcer behind the camera, where they account for 4.5 percent of directors. The year 2018 was a high-water mark for Black directors, but even then they only accounted for 13 percent of directors.

The bulk of the academy’s new standards seek to address these disparities, albeit in language that is sometimes bureaucratically clunky.

To qualify for a best-picture nomination, a movie’s producers may need to prove that their crews include groups across a range of non-White ethnicities, cognitive and physical abilities and sexual orientations; that their financing companies or distributors have set up apprenticeships, internships or training programs for members of those groups; or that senior membership on their marketing and publicity teams includes members of those groups.

None of those should be a terribly hard lift, nor is the self-examination being requested of an industry that has been a white boy’s club as long as it’s existed.

Still, if a film can’t qualify in any of those areas, there’s one more standard that’s available, and it’s turned out to be the most controversial. Under the heading of “on-screen representation, themes and narratives,” the academy lists three criteria: a lead or significant supporting performer who belongs to an underrepresented group; a supporting cast of secondary and minor roles, 30 percent of which are played by actors in at least two of those groups, along with women; or a story line or theme centering on “women, racial or ethnic group, LGBTQ+ [or] people with cognitive or physical disabilities, or who are deaf or hard of hearing.”

It’s the part about stories and themes that has sent some observers into a swivet of snowflake-batting outrage. “This is a disgrace to artists everywhere,” Kirstie Alley tweeted. “Can you imagine telling Picasso what had to be in his f---ing paintings.”

Beside the fact that Alley apparently didn’t read the other three standards, she and other critics — who accuse the academy of adopting a Stalinesque production code, empty box-checking and a patronizing, creativity-killing quota system — ignore an inconvenient fact: The academy has always engaged in box-checking and quotas, just not explicitly.

Since the introduction of the Academy Awards in the 1920s, Hollywood has leveraged them to convince the mass audience that cinema isn’t a business, but a high-minded pursuit of our loftiest common ideals. While studios make the real money on pulp and popcorn, they’ve traditionally saved their prestige pictures for the Oscars, with certain genres emerging as award-worthy. Over the decades, it became conventional wisdom that particular movies were more likely to be honored than others: Great Man biopics, ambitious historical pageants and showbiz parables became known as surefire Oscar-bait (extra credit if they invoked Shakespeare, the Bible or men in battle).

Historically, best picture winners almost never told the story of a Great Man of color, and rarely did they center on the accomplishments of a woman outside her romantic relationship with a man. Meanwhile, the fortunes of certain genres rose and fell with changing tastes and expectations: There might have been a time when comedies and musicals were shoo-ins for at least a nomination, but for the past half century, socially conscious “problem pictures” were far more likely to clear the bar. A comic book movie has yet to win a best picture Oscar, although “Black Panther” came tantalizingly close. It’s significant that Kathryn Bigelow — deservedly — became the first woman to win best director for “The Hurt Locker,” a movie that fit right into the established cinematic canon.

Filmmakers and studios have always shaped their material with an eye toward the Oscars, fully aware of how important they’ve become as a business model for small and midrange films. And academy members have always made their values known by what movies they nominate and vote for, and which ones they ignore. They just haven’t put them in writing, preferring to couch their biases in unspoken signals about taste, technical proficiency and sociocultural seriousness.

The new guidelines add welcome transparency to a process that has been anything but.

As wise observers have noted: When you’ve been in power all your life, the simplest call for equality feels like oppression. Picasso and production codes notwithstanding, the common-sense measures being proposed feel like the least we can ask from an industry that has operated as an exclusive fraternity for most of its history.