The Washington Post’s Peeps diorama contest may be no more, but we at The Style Invitational chirped right up with our own, decidedly less cutesy replacement featuring the Brood of 2021 — call them the Antipeeps. The Empress didn’t insist on dioramas; any humorous artwork was eligible as long as it included at least one real cicada or nymph exoskeleton.

The Antipeeps: Winning cicada dioramas and more

First place, winner of the Clowning Achievement |

Week 1439: Vowel Movement: The Musical

Bad Romance > B D R M N C > Bedroom Nice: Lady Gaga finally finds love.

Layla > L Y L > Ol’ Yela: Rap song about a boy and his dawg.

Moon River > M N R V R > I’m No RV’er: The Allman Brothers decide they’re not ramblin’ men after all.

Back in 2015, the Empress ran a contest that Loser William Verkuilen remembers fondly, having gotten a couple of blots of ink out of it in Week 1155. It played on movie titles, so Bill suggests we try it with songs: This week: Choose a song title; remove all the vowels; then add back as many vowels as you like to create a new title. And describe the song, as in the examples above. You might also provide a line or more of lyrics. You can’t change the order of the consonants, but you may add spaces or punctuation as above. (For our purposes, A, E, I, O and U are always vowels; Y and W also count unless they make a “yuh” or “whuh” sound, as in “yak” or “wax.”)

Submit up to 25 entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1439 (no capitals in the Web address). Deadline is Monday, June 14; results appear July 4 in print, July 1 online.

Winner gets the Clowning Achievement, our Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives an eight-color toilet bowl night light that “turns on with proximity.” Sort of like butt-dialing, we guess. So if you visit the commode after dark, you may feed the Specter of the Fuchsia Abyss. (Or, if you wait a sec, the Turquoise Abyss.) Donated by Jeff Contompasis.

Other runners-up win their choice of our “For Best Results, Pour Into Top End” Loser Mug or our “Whole Fools” Grossery Bag. Honorable mentions get one of our lusted-after Loser magnets, “No ’Bility” or “Punderachiever.” First Offenders receive only a smelly tree-shaped air “freshener” (FirStink for their first ink). See general contest rules and guidelines at wapo.st/InvRules. The headline “A Bug’s Laugh” is by Jesse Frankovich; Dave Prevar wrote the honorable-mentions subhead. Join the lively Style Invitational Devotees group on Facebook at on.fb.me/invdev; “like” the Style Invitational Ink of the Day on Facebook at bit.ly/inkofday; and follow @StyleInvite on Twitter.

The Style Conversational: The Empress’s weekly online column discusses each new contest and set of results. See this week’s, published late Thursday, June 3, at wapo.st/conv1439.

