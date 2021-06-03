(Click here to skip down to this week’s new contest of wordplay on song titles)
The Antipeeps: Winning cicada dioramas and more
Week 1439: Vowel Movement: The Musical
Bad Romance > B D R M N C > Bedroom Nice: Lady Gaga finally finds love.
Layla > L Y L > Ol’ Yela: Rap song about a boy and his dawg.
Moon River > M N R V R > I’m No RV’er: The Allman Brothers decide they’re not ramblin’ men after all.
Back in 2015, the Empress ran a contest that Loser William Verkuilen remembers fondly, having gotten a couple of blots of ink out of it in Week 1155. It played on movie titles, so Bill suggests we try it with songs: This week: Choose a song title; remove all the vowels; then add back as many vowels as you like to create a new title. And describe the song, as in the examples above. You might also provide a line or more of lyrics. You can’t change the order of the consonants, but you may add spaces or punctuation as above. (For our purposes, A, E, I, O and U are always vowels; Y and W also count unless they make a “yuh” or “whuh” sound, as in “yak” or “wax.”)
