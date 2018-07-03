iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 1, 2018:

1. A Quiet Place

2. Rampage (2018)

3. Sicario

4. The Incredibles

5. Annihilation

6. Game Night (2018)

7. Tomb Raider (2018)

8. Love, Simon

9. Escape Plan 2: Hades

10. Black Panther (2018)

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. The Endless

2. The Death of Stalin

3. Midnight Sun

4. Woman Walks Ahead

5. Cedar Rapids

6. Unsane

7. The Catcher Was a Spy

8. Beirut

9. Call Me By Your Name

10. Memento

