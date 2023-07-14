Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — “Intimate” is the go-to description for theater in small spaces these days. The term has even entered the help-wanted lexicon, defining the role of a production’s intimacy director, who ensures that close contact between actors is accomplished with physical and emotional safety. Sign up for Unboxed, a pop-up newsletter on the best memes, coverage and buzz around the “Barbie” movie. ArrowRight But it also remains the best adjective to convey the enticing proximity of a show that allows an audience to feel it is breathing the actors’ air and eavesdropping on their whispers. It was that sense of connection that came across hearteningly as I and 39 other lucky patrons sat in a Manhattan loft for an evening in Anton Chekhov’s den of disillusionment, “Uncle Vanya.”

The play is a masterful portrait of several devastatingly bad investments in love, but it’s also joyful in the virtuosic way it gets under the skin of its characters, who are suffocating from ennui on a rural Russian estate. Sitting within inches of a cast that includes Bill Irwin and Marin Ireland and David Cromer, gathered around a table in director Jack Serio’s sterling production, is exceptionally rewarding: One is enveloped in an atmosphere that may seem like torpor to Chekhov’s people but is exquisite tumult to us.

Advertisement

Theater in New York itself at the moment feels as if it is resisting the doldrums of summer with unusual determination — though all it really takes is one sparkling off-off-Broadway production to convey that impression. Broadway is inordinately active right now, with several shows scheduling official openings at a time of year when such events are usually rarer.

Theater availability is a factor: Of the 41 Broadway houses, only 30 now have shows, and two of them, “Life of Pi” and “Camelot,” close July 23. (“Here Lies Love,” for instance, the 10-year-old David Byrne-Fatboy Slim musical about Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos, marks its opening night next week, and a theme-park-adjacent “Back to the Future” musical opens early next month.)

In diverse spaces around the city, other high-visibility offerings have moved in this summer. They’ve varied widely in impact, from highly compelling (Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s “The Comeuppance” at off-Broadway’s Signature Theatre Company) to rather disappointing (a bland, open-air “Hamlet” produced by Shakespeare in the Park). At the Park Avenue Armory, often a New York berth for epic-scale European originals, the featured event is Robert Icke’s “The Doctor,” with Juliet Stevenson as a physician who gets into trouble courtesy of her big, politically incorrect mouth. Based on a 1912 play by Arthur Schnitzler, the evening is itself a victim of its own windy pontificating.

Advertisement

Down in the West Village, though, there’s a mischievous little gem: Liz Kingsman’s aptly titled “One Woman Show.” A London hit, the 90-minute piece was staged by Adam Brace, who also directed Alex Edelman’s widely praised solo comedy show, “Just for Us,” that recently landed on Broadway. Brace died in April, after a stroke, but his instinct for sharp social commentary lives on.

Kingsman, a revelation here and as a bright, romantically ambivalent lobbyist in the French TV series “Parlement,” streaming on Prime Video, knows her way around the meta-theatrical universe. “One Woman Show,” in which Kingsman gently sends up a contemporary cadre of self-dramatizing female wits, such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge, benefits from the intimate Greenwich House Theatre. (That word again.) The character she creates — an actress taping a pandering, arty show titled “Wildfowl” — is simultaneously risibly self-conscious and unaware of her own desperation. Her character may be a bit imperious, and “Wildfowl” destined for the reject pile, but “One Woman Show” is an endearing success.

The exhilaration of exceptional performance in close quarters is heightened when the stage is flooded with talent, as happens in the “Uncle Vanya” on East 22nd Street. Serio’s staging of Paul Schmidt’s translation is acutely attuned to the idea of “Vanya” as a domestic drama; Chekhov certainly was an early explorer of the dysfunctional family genre (well, actually, Euripides got there way ahead of him).

Advertisement

The actors wear modern clothes, curated by costume designer Ricky Reynoso, signaling that the 1899 play is occurring in an indefinite Anytime. That serves the occasion just fine, for what an audience seated two rows deep on opposite sides of the loft gets is the raw, surgically precise unraveling of a family’s long-established order.

The resentments harbored by Cromer’s lovelorn Vanya, convinced that his selfish brother-in-law (Irwin’s Serebryakov) has ruined his life, come captivatingly to a head in the explosive confrontation scene. Cromer’s brooding countenance captures Vanya’s uncontainable frustration. It boils over after he catches the woman he loves, Serebryakov’s wife, Yelena (Julia Chan), kissing Astrov (Will Brill), the family doctor. In a splendid bit, Cromer smashes the bouquet of flowers he was carrying to Yelena on the dining room table, the petals fluttering everywhere — including at the audience’s feet.

Serio ensures the household tensions are reflected in every performance, even in the nervous ministrations of Virginia Wing’s subtly etched portrayal of the elderly nanny, Marina. Will Dagger, too, as a farmhand who feels too deeply for people who rarely acknowledge his presence, makes a memorable virtue of the character’s servile role. There are terrific contributions by Irwin, Brill and Chan, who form an emotional triangle that leaves no one fulfilled. And Ireland’s turn as the exhausted, disappointed Sonya, sublimating her grief to prop up Vanya’s spirits, is poignantly on point.

Advertisement

Forty seats can’t begin to satisfy the demand of savvy theatergoers for theater this vibrant. Though the show’s limited run ends this weekend, its producers say they are looking for another space in which this “Vanya” can continue to live. Let’s hope they make good on that vow.

Uncle Vanya, by Anton Chekhov, translated by Paul Schmidt. Directed by Jack Serio. Set, Walt Spangler; costumes, Ricky Reynoso; lighting, Stacey Derosier; sound, Christopher Darbassie. With Virginia Wing, Nathan Malin, Ann McDonough. About 2 hours 40 minutes. Sold out through Sunday at a private Manhattan loft, but sign up at vanyanyc.com for news of a future engagement.

One Woman Show, written and performed by Liz Kingsman. Directed by Adam Brace. Through Aug. 11 at Greenwich House Theatre, 27 Barrow St., New York. onewomanshownyc.com.

Gift this article Gift Article